BMW joins the EV race, launches the new iX electric SUV in India for ₹1.15 crore

BMW launches the new iX electric SUV in India for ₹1.15 crore. The new BMW iX electric SUV gets two electric motors that generate a total power of 322 bhp and 630 Nm of torque. The 76.6 kWh battery in the new BMW iX will offer a range of 425 km.

The competition just got more intense in the premium EV segment, as BMW launches the new iX electric SUV. The new BMW iX electric SUV is priced at ₹1.15 crore, ex-showroom India. The new EV from BMW is offered in a single variant, iX xDrive40, which gets two electric motors that power the front and rear axles, making it an AWD.

Speaking of electric power, the new BMW iX electric SUV gets a 76.6 kWh battery that develops 322 bhp and 630 Nm of torque. BMW claims a range of 425 km on a full charge, while the car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds. Also, the iX is offered with three drive modes: Personal, Sport, and Efficient.

In terms of charging options, the new iX can be charged as follows:

– 150 kW DC Charger – 80% in 31 min / 95 kms added range in 10 min

– 50 kW DC Charger – 80% in 73 min / 100 kms added range in 21 min

– 11 kW AC Charger – 100% in about 7 hrs / 100 kms added range in 2.5 hrs

As an introductory offer, BMW will offer a complimentary 11kW smart BMW Wallboxcharger that can be integrated at home.

In terms of features, the new BMW iX electric SUV offers the BMW Curved Display with Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital information display behind the steering wheel, a 14.9-inch Control Display and BMW Head-up Display, a virtual assistant, gesture control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a Harman Kardon Surround Sound System with 18 speakers amongst others.

BMW offers the new iX electric SUV in a number of paint finishes, including Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire and Sophisto Grey. It is also optionally available in BMW Individual Aventurine Red metallic paint finish. The interior gets an exclusive olive-leaf tanned natural leather upholstery ‘Interior Design Suite’ that comes in a Castanea colour scheme.

Speaking about the launch, Vikram Pawah, the President of BMW Group India said, “In a rapidly changing world, the first-ever BMW iX is the ‘Ultimate Driving Machine’ for a new generation. The latest BMW eDrive technology, combined with the functionality of X5, dynamics of X6 and striking appearance of X7, has given birth to the symbol of a new age. Born Electric, the BMW iX imbibes the principles of sustainability throughout its lifecycle, right from production to usage to end-of-life, making comprehensive use of natural and recyclable materials. It is so much more than a car – it’s a modern way of life. It is Joy, born again!”

