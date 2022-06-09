BMW India kick-starts nationwide pre-monsoon service campaign

BMW Group India has kick-started the pre-monsoon service campaign for all its BMW and MINI customers in India. This service campaign will provide a comprehensive vehicle check and, if required, a basic condition-based service as well. According to the company “the pre-monsoon check-up is designed to keep BMW vehicles ready for the monsoon season”.

The pre-monsoon service has been specially enhanced for cities at risk of heavy flooding during the monsoon season. A task force of certified technicians and service advisors will be on hand to provide prompt support, the carmaker added.

Various service points will be set up to get flood-affected vehicles back on the road. Also, the company says that spare parts orders will be prioritized for quick delivery.

“Our periodic complimentary service campaigns are designed to ensure total readiness of customer’s cars at all times,” said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

He also mentioned, “With trained technicians, specialized workshop technologies and original BMW Parts, they can count on one thing, absolute peace of mind.” ,

Under the ‘BMW Joy Rewards’ campaign, BMW cars older than five years will get discounts of up to 30 per cent. The details about the offer and other vehicle checks will be available at the service camps.

Company representatives urge their customers to drive with caution during heavy rains and around waterlogged areas. A customer is also advised not to restart a stalled vehicle to avoid engine damage.