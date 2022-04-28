BMW Group to showcase the ‘Future of Mobility’ at India Art Fair in New Delhi

BMW Group India will exhibit the ‘Future of Mobility’ at the latest edition of the India Art Fair that will be held in New Delhi from April 28, 2022, to May 1, 2022. The company will showcase its all-electric range, namely the BMW iX electric SUV and the MINI Coope SE 3-door electric hatchback. By doing so, the German carmaker wants to exhibit the unique connection between art and automobiles.

As the presenting partner of the India Art Fair, BMW India has been supporting the evolution of modern Indian art and artists since 2012. Through this year’s collaboration, the company will exhibit progressive electric mobility. Apart from the regular BMW iX and MINI Cooper SE, the German carmaker will also showcase the one-off ‘The Future is Born of Art’ commission BMW iX car ‘Suno’ that has been designed by artist Faiza Hasan.

‘The Future is Born of Art’ is an initiative by BMW India and India Art Fair that aims to propel emerging Indian artists and further BMW Group’s commitment to promoting art, sustainability, and innovation. The BMW iX served as a canvas and four selected artists were asked to submit proposals reflecting their unique interpretations of the theme. The winning design by Faiza Hasan will be reflected on the BMW iX as a car wrap and shown at the Art Fair.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “Art is a beautiful way of seeing the world as it was, is and will be tomorrow. More than ever, India Art Fair reflects a unique blend of art, creativity and a strong awareness of evolving socio-ecological sensibilities. In the same way, BMW Group’s pioneering vision is reflected through its vehicles. Our electric vehicles are an expression of a sustainable future.”

He added, “Just like an artist develops a work around a central theme, BMW Group develops its e-vehicles around the core of sustainability – in form, function and emotion. As Joy is reborn, we are excited to share our vision with the world. The BMW iX and MINI Cooper SE have already won the hearts of auto enthusiasts in India. We invite everyone to come and experience the face of progressive e-mobility at India Art Fair.”