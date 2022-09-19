BMW Group plans vehicles with only vegan interiors by 2023

The BMW Group plans to launch its first vehicles featuring completely vegan interiors in 2023. Fully vegan interiors will be available for both BMW and MINI models for the first time from 2023.

The BMW Group is thus serving the demand for vegan and leather-free interiors, which is set to increase further in the near future, especially in the US, China and Europe. This is being made possible primarily through the development of innovative materials with leather-like properties. Replacing leather reduces the CO 2 emissions along the value chain for the respective interior components by around 85 percent.

In a first for the automotive industry, the models of the Neue Klasse due to be launched from 2025 onwards will feature trim parts made of plastic whose raw material contains around 30 percent recycled fishing nets and ropes. These waste materials from the maritime industry are proactively sourced at ports all around the world to ensure that they don’t end up being discarded in the sea.

In an exclusive recycling process, waste material from the maritime industry is used to produce trim parts suitable for the exterior and interior of future vehicles. The resulting components have an approximately 25 percent lower carbon footprint than their counterparts made from conventionally manufactured plastics.

In a new initiative, the BMW Group is taking the recycling of maritime plastic waste a step further. After separation, fishing nets and ropes undergo an innovative process that produces plastic granules. While recycled maritime plastic has so far only been used in the automotive industry in the form of fibres for new vehicle components, this recycled material is now also suitable for the injection moulding process for the first time. The raw material for the components manufactured in this way can consist of around 30 percent maritime plastic waste.

This creates additional application possibilities for recycled plastics. The components manufactured using the injection moulding process are trim parts that will be used in both non-visible and visible areas of the exterior and interior of the New Class models from 2025