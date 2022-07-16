BMW exports 50,000 motorcycles from India in four years

BMW, the only luxury carmaker in India that also sells motorcycles under the BMW Motorrad brand, has exported 50,000 made-in-India motorcycles since July 2018 to markets including China, Latin America, Europe, and North America, including 20,000 units in the previous calendar year, a top company official told FE.

“We have exported more than 50,000 units of the G 310 R and G 310 GS to markets across the world,” Markus Mueller-Zambre, the head of Region Asia, China, Pacific & Africa at BMW Motorrad, told FE. “These motorcycles are manufactured at our partner TVS Motor Company’s plant.”

In 2013, TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad signed an agreement to develop and produce sub-500 cc motorcycles for the global market at the former’s manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The first motorcycle was TVS Apache RR 310 (launched in December 2017), followed by BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS (in July 2018). All three use the same engine.

BMW Motorrad officially entered the Indian market on April 14, 2017, and sold 200 motorcycles in its first year, all imported bikes. “From that slow start to 5,000 units sold last year, BMW Motorrad has come a long way,” Vikram Pawah, president, BMW Group India, told FE. “The main contributor of that growth journey has been the 310 series bikes that are made in India. In four years, we have sold 10,000 units of the G 310 R and the G 310 GS in India, in addition to over 50,000 units in exports. BMW Motorrad’s motorcycle parc in India is 13,000 units.”

He said these two models have a long waiting period as the demand is increasing month over month. “The 310 series is a great way to start riding and enter the BMW family,” he said.

On Friday, the company launched the G 310 RR, priced Rs 2.85-2.99 lakh. “We have completed the trio. The G 310 R was a roadster motorcycle and the G 310 GS an adventure tourer. The G 310 RR is a true-blue BMW racing motorcycle,” Pawah said. “I expect the demand for the G 310 RR to be even more than the previous two models.”

The G 310 RR is fitted with a water-cooled, single-cylinder 313cc engine with electronic fuel injection. The engine achieves a maximum power of 25 kW at 9,700 rpm and maximum torque of 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm. The motorcycle accelerates from 0-60 km/hour in just 2.9 seconds.

While there are possibilities of a new body type (such as a cruiser motorcycle) being developed on the 310 platform, Mueller-Zambre said BMW Motorrad is watching how the Indian market is developing. “But right now, we are focusing on the three existing models: the G 310 R, the G 310 GS and the new G 310 RR,” he said.

In addition to these three motorcycles produced locally (priced Rs 2.65 lakh for the G 310 R to Rs 3.05 lakh for the G 310 GS), BMW Motorrad sells 20 other models in India (all are imported), with prices ranging from Rs 10.4 lakh to Rs 42 lakh.

BMW cars, on the other hand, are produced at the BMW Group Plant Chennai, which started operations on March 29, 2007.