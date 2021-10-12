BMW launches its first maxi-scooter in India, the C 400 GT priced at ₹9.95 lakh

BMW Motorrad has launched its first maxi-scooter in India, the C 400 GT, priced at ₹9.95 lakh. The C 400 GT has no direct rivals in India and is powered by a 350 cc engine capable of a top speed of 139 km/h.

BMW Motorrad launches its first maxi-scooter in India, the C 400 GT, priced at ₹9.95 lakh ex-showroom. The new BMW C 400 GT is currently India’s most expensive scooter and has no direct rivals in terms of pricing, performance, or segment. The BMW C 400 GT is available in two colours, namely Style Triple Black and Alpine White.

Starting with the design, the BMW C 400 GT sports typical maxi-scooter styling, with a broad front fascia, step-up seats, a windshield, telescopic front forks, twin LED headlamps, and indicators. The newly-launched BMW C 400 GT also gets a TFT display with smartphone connectivity. The scooter gets the BMW Motorrad Connectivity App, practical arrow navigation with route import and multiple waypoint guidance on the display. The scooter offers keyless access to ignition, steering lock, seat, filler cap, and storage compartments.

Coming to the engine, the C 400 GT from BMW is powered by a 350 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine capable of producing 33.5 bhp and 35 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a CVT gearbox, capable of achieving 100 km/h from a standstill in 9.5 seconds, and on to a top speed of 139 km/h.

The new BMW C 400 GT gets a twin-disc setup at the front and a single disc at the rear, with standard ABS. The scooter gets a 15-inch wheel up front and a 14-inch rear wheel, while it comes standard with a side and a centre stand. To take safety a notch higher, the new BMW C 400 GT gets Automatic Stability Control (ASC).

Commenting on the launch, Vikram Pawah, the President of BMW Group India said, “The launch of all-new BMW C 400 GT heralds a new era in the urban mobility segment in India. This progressive and agile mid-size scooter is designed to conquer the city and long touring destinations with ease. Whether riding into the city centre, travelling to the office or enjoying a weekend tour– the all-new BMW C 400 GT is the perfect partner to enjoy riding to the fullest: not just as alone but with a passenger too.”

As mentioned earlier, the BMW C 400 GT has no direct rivals in India, although Suzuki sells the Burgman Street 125 and Aprilia has the SXR 160 and SXR 125. The Suzuki and Aprilia feature the maxi-scooter styling, however, get small displacement engines.

