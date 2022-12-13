BluSmart and Truecaller partner to enhance driver credibility

BluSmart, electric mobility solution provider is collaborating with Truecaller for establishing credible brand identity for the drivers.

With Truecaller Verified Business Caller ID solution riders instantly recognize and take calls from BluSmart drivers without any suspicion.

The collaboration is in line with the objective of enhancing the overall user experience by leveraging Truecaller’s expertise.

According to BluSmart, Truecaller Business Solutions has increased its calling efficiency to 82 percent, making communication more seamless and bringing a noteworthy change in user perception with a branded caller id.

Anirudh Arun, COO, BluSmart said “With BluSmart, we’re already aiming at bringing back customer confidence in ride-hailing services. Our zero cancellation & zero surge policies are at the forefront of doing that. This has been further expedited by Truecaller’s support. They have assisted us in ensuring a secure and streamlined experience for our users.”

Priyam Bose, Global Head, GTM at Truecaller said, “Truecaller is empowering businesses both in terms of customer communication and verification. With our verified business caller ID and mobile number-based verification solutions, BluSmart has taken a big stride towards its goal of ensuring safe and reliable rides for everyone.”

As per BluSmart it aims to expand its fleet across the country, its partnership with Truecaller further validates its commitment toward safe and reliable rides for its user ecosystem.