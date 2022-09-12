Blue Energy Motors launches LNG-fuelled green trucks

Blue Energy Motors has launched, what the company claims as, India’s first Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) fuelled green truck at its plant in Chakan, Pune. Thes company launched a 5528 4×2 truck as the introductory model powered by LNG.

According to Blue Energy, this truck comes with 280hp power and 1000Nm torque and is compatible with CNG, LNG, and biomethane. The 5528 4×2 truck has the industry’s first 1000-lt fuel tank which provides the range of up to 1400 km in a single fill, as per the makers.

It was launched by Anirudh Bhuwalka, CEO of Blue Energy Motors in the presence of Gerrit Marx, CEO of Iveco Group, and Sylvain Blaise, President of Iveco Group’s Powertrain Business Unit. Vincenzo de Luca, Ambassador of Italy to India, also graced the launch ceremony.

The company has installed capacity to produce 10,000 trucks / annum which can be augmented further as the eco system mature and demand ramps up.

Speaking on the occasion, Anirudh Bhuwalka, CEO, Blue Energy Motors said the truck is ” designed not only as an environmentally viable solution but will also be delivering to the business needs of customers. With near zero tail pipe emissions, our truck will help reduce CO2 up to 30 percent, compared to conventional solutions available in the market.”

Iveco Group is collaborating with Blue Energy in this initiative. Blue Energy Group LNG truck to use Iveco Group’ FPT N67 NG engine; a 1,000-litre cryogenic tank. Their product range includes Light, Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (IVECO), Powertrain (FPT Industrial), Buses (Heuliez, IVECO Bus), Financial Services (Iveco Capital), and Specialty Vehicles (IDV, ASTRA and Magirus). Sylvain Blaise, President of Iveco Group’s Powertrain highlighted the LNG truck’s featires and added that, “Initially the powertrain will be manufactured in Italy. But see huge potential in Indian market.”