BLive partners with SpareIt to offer digital post-sales EV service across India

BLive, a multi-brand electric vehicle platform, has partnered with SpareIt to offer a digital post-sales service to EV users across the country. According to the company, SpareIt has a network of 7,000+ connected garages across 8 cities in India. Through this partnership, these garages will provide post-sales service to all EVs sold by BLive through its online platform and offline experience stores. The company claims that this partnership will allow the users to avail tension-free service and support experience on a digital platform.

As a part of this association, SpareIt’s network will be made available in Hyderabad where BLive already has its experience stores. BLive’s customers can use these garages on demand, or through an AMC model for regular monthly checks. The partnership will also allow BLive to create a convenient and efficient ecosystem to service customers and expand the EV segment. By collaborating with SpareIt, BLive is looking to strengthen its post-sales offering and become a preferred platform in India’s rapidly expanding EV sector.

Talking about the partnership, Samarth Kholkar, Co-Founder, BLive said, “We believe that seamless post-sales service is an integral part of the customer experience. We like to collaborate with players in the ecosystem who can create a frictionless journey for the EV customers. For us, customers should be made to feel confident and sure during their end-to-end journey of buying an EV. Our partnership with SpareIt will offer customers a robust and well-equipped service network of garages at the click of a button on the BLive store platform.”

Romi Chugh, Co-Founder, SpareIt said, “We are proud and excited to be the service & maintenance partner to BLIVE. Our vision is to build the largest EV Garages network and this partnership is a testament of how working together and leveraging one’s strengths can be beneficial.” “SpareIt’s network offers an invaluable connect between BLIVE and their customers. An available trained network of EV garages will give B2C and B2B customers’ tremendous confidence in adopting EVs”, added Prashant Kamdar, Founder, SpareIt.