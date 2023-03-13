BLive opens second store in Dhenkanal, Odisha

BLive, a multi-brand EV platform has opened its second store in Dhenkanal, Odisha and claims to offer a wide range of electric vehicles from multiple EV brands, expert support, easy finance and exciting offers. Buyers can opt for EVs at EMIs as low as Rs. 2,000 per month for a range of electric scooters, cycles, motorcycles and delivery vehicles. BLive claims of a network of over 20 franchisee-owned stores.

The BLive EV store includes brands such as Bounce Infinity, Gemopai, Batt:RE, Kinetic Green, Amo, Detel, Hero Lectro, EMotorad, Omega Seiki, Mayuri Electric and others.

According to its EV policy announced in February this year, the Odisha government had said it will provide a 15 percent subsidy on the purchase of electric vehicles. For two-wheelers, the subsidy will be 15 percent of the cost, up to a maximum of Rs 5,000. The cap on a 15 percent subsidy for three-wheelers is Rs 10,000, and for four-wheelers, it is Rs 50,000. The scheme will be in place till December 31, 2025. In addition to the subsidy, the state government has announced the exemption of registration fees and motor vehicle taxes on all categories of electric vehicles.



Samarth Kholkar, CEO & Co-Founder, BLive, said “The people of Odisha have welcomed us with open arms. The tremendous response we received with our store in Rourkela, instilled in the confidence in us to open our second store in Odisha, in Dhenkanal City. The store will provide consumers with the opportunity to ‘try and buy’ EVs for a confident transition to electric mobility.”

