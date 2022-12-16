BLive opens first multi-brand experience store in Jodhpur

BLive, the multi-brand electric vehicle platform, has opened its first multi-brand experience store in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The global inclination toward transitioning to electric mobility, coupled with rising fuel costs and social awareness to reduce rising carbon emissions have driven the brand to open its 17th EV experience store in India.

The BLive EV Store offers a range of electric vehicles from multiple EV brands, support, financing, and offers. Buyers can opt for EVs at EMIs as low as Rs 2,000 per month for a range of electric scooters, cycles, motorcycles, and delivery vehicles. With a network of franchisee-owned stores, BLive has assisted over 2,500 families and businesses to switch to electric.

Samarth Kholkar, CEO & Co-Founder, BLive, said “ Customers can visit our store to learn more about the benefits of EVs, know about the various types of EVs available, bust the myths surrounding their use, and also know available financing options. We aim to help consumers make the move towards a cleaner, greener, economical mobility option.”

With global awareness around climate change concerns, aided by the nation’s commitment toward boosting electric mobility, the Rajasthan State government released its EV policy earlier this year aimed at supporting the adoption of Electric Vehicles in both personal mobility and public transport segments.

The EV policy also aims to enable the creation of a robust network of Electric Vehicle charging stations & battery swapping stations catering to all types of Electric Vehicles with a focus on clean energy sources.

Further, according to the Rajasthan state government’s EV policy, the State government has sanctioned Rs 40 crore towards electric vehicle purchase incentives and reimbursements of State Goods and Services Tax (SGST). There is also a provision for reimbursement of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 SGST amount for two-wheelers and Rs 10,000 to 20,000 for the purchase of three-wheelers according to the battery capacity of the vehicle.

With this new store in Jodhpur, BLive is bringing clean tech closer to customers, thus joining the global vision of bringing carbon emissions to zero. In addition to providing the customers with a hands-on EV experience, the store will also offer a variety of electric vehicles from leading EV brands in the country.

While serving as the brand’s customer experience centre, the BLive store will also feature an in-store quick service kiosk, battery swapping facilities, and EV charging infrastructure. In addition to these amenities, the store will also provide extensive after-sales EV care experience, including roadside assistance, easy finance options, comprehensive service packages, and e-mobility spare parts.