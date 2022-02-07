BLive launches its second multi-brand EV showroom in Hyderabad

The BLive Experience Store is the company’s effort to bring all the electric two-wheeler brands under one roof. BLive will also take care of retail, after-sales service and financing options.

BLive has today announced the launch of another multi-brand EV store in Pragathinagar, Hyderabad. The BLive EV store will showcase more than 20 Indian EV brands in its facility. Via this multi-brand experience store, BLive is targeting to bring all the electric 2-wheeler brands under one roof. The key brands that BLive currently caters to include Kinetic Green, Gemopai, Techo Electra, Batt:RE, LML – Detel and more.

The firm is not just providing retail solutions to these brands, but it is keen on developing after-sales service packages for the brands. A slew of delivery-specific products are a part of the offering at BLive Experience Store. BLive Experience Stores also bring along the new-age physical-digital connection for an upmarket experience for EV consumers.

Samarth Kholkar, Co-Founder, BLive, shared his thoughts on the launch of the store and said, “EVs are here and projected to market $5Bn Market by 2024. Our Vision at BLiveis to offer customers a platform to Discover, Buy and Use EVs, The demand for EVs is increasing with more and more customers and businesses opting for an affordable and sustainable commuting option. The BLive Experience Stores which will soon be across 100 plus locations will help consumer experience and buy their choice of EVs.”

He further added, “Hyderabad has been at the forefront of technology innovation and has equally played a significant role in adopting and encouraging electric vehicles and setting an example for other cities to move forward with clean mobility solutions. Our first EV Experience store has received tremendous response and due to the high demand amongst customers we are elated to open our second store in the city.”

The BLive store will also provide after-sales services to EV consumers, including roadside assistance, comprehensive service packages and spare parts. Moreover, the company is exploring to launch more such stores in Southern and Western parts of the country. Deeper penetration in tier-2 and tier-3 cities is on BLive’s cards.

Further emphasizing on the company’s future plans, Sandeep Mukherjee, Co-Founder, BLive said, “We are in the middle of an EV revolution and as a disruptor we are focused on strengthening the EV ecosystem by partnering with like-minded partners to provide smarter mobility choices, giving better access to finance, as well as after sales and service for consumers at large. We plan to change the perceptions of customers towards EVs and give them the best buying experience.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Joseph Chinnabathini, Saavi Motors, Store Partner for BLive said, “We are looking forward to our partnership with BLive. We are happy to be one of the first Store Partners. Having a multi brand EV Store gives us an opportunity to offer more products to customers and offer the unique BLive Store Experience.”