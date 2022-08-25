BLive, Canada’s Elocity to setup charging network in India

BLive, a multi-brand electric vehicle (EV) selling platform, and Elocity, a Canada-based EV charging technology solutions provider have signed an MoU to partner on the deployment and support of smart EV charging network in the Indian and global markets.

Digital stores and exceptional EV user charging network experience is key to both, improving the experience for EV drivers and strengthening the viability of EV charging business models. There are currently no walk-in stores offering all-inclusive solutions for potential EV customers, which prevents them from accessing a variety of brands, financial, insurance, and charging infrastructure options.

This problem is solved by BLive EV store, an omnichannel store with top EV brands, a community of EV specialists, and great deals; and is steadily expanding while being present in 46 Indian cities. The BLive and Elocity partnership is aimed at securing a sustainable EV future by building a robust Elocity-powered charging network in India and the rest of the globe to accelerate EV adoption.

Samarth Kholkar, CEO and Co-Founder of BLive said “We are committed to easing the transition to EVs for everyone involved in the EV ecosystem, including companies and end-users. One of the most crucial ways to encourage EV adoption in India, in our opinion, is to make EV charging easy to reach and use.”

“Elocity is laser focused on innovating to solve the most pressing concerns in the EV charging space,” said Prity Singh, Managing Director , Elocity India.

“We will continue to collaborate with a wide range of experts in technology, companies, governmental agencies, and EV users to maximise benefits for all parties. For EV users, combining our EV charging solutions with the BLive digital store system is important in addressing the issues of awareness, accessibility, and affordability. Our integrated charging hardware and software solutions have already connected the entire EV charging ecosystem, and this collaboration will be advantageous for EV drivers,” she added.