Epsilon Carbon To Invest Rs 1,200 Cr To Set Up World’s First Nodule Processing Plant

Leading carbon black producer Epsilon Carbon has announced the world’s first polymetallic nodule plant with an investment of Rs 1,200 crore as part of its plans to enter the cathode sector.

It has also inked a nodule sourcing pact with an American company.

Epsilon on Tuesday signed an agreement with Nasdaq-listed The Metals Company (TMC) to source nodules, one of the key raw materials that go into making cathodes for lithium-ion batteries.

The agreement involves TMC supplying 1 million tonnes of nodules from which the proposed commercial polymetallic nodule plant will process 30,000 tonnes of cathodes that can create 25 gw of cell capacity by 2025, Epsilon Carbon promoter and managing director Vikram Handa said.

According to the pact, both the companies will jointly undertake a pre-feasibility study for a commercial-scale deep-sea nodule processing plant.

The partners will jointly set up the world’s first commercial polymetallic nodule processing plant with an initial investment of Rs 1,200 crore in the first phase, said Handa, who is the son-in-law of the Jindal group chairman Sajjan Jindal.

The entire investment will come from Epsilon Carbon only, he added.

On the location of the proposed plant, Handa told PTI that they are in discussions with several states and hope to identify the land and begin constructing the plant towards the later part of this fiscal and hope to make the plant up and running by 2025.

He said TMC will supply 1 million tonnes of dry nodules that can create a production capacity of over 30,000 tonnes of intermediate nickel-copper-cobalt product per annum, which is sufficient to manufacture 25 GW of cell capacity.

Epsilon already makes anodes for traditional acid batteries and this plant is a move to enter the lithium-ion batteries space.

Since no local company is making lithium-ion batteries, there is no domestic demand now, but the government sees the market growing to 1 lakh tonnes by 2030, Handa said.

On the technology for processing the nodules, which look like coal lumps and are mined from deep seas (the American partner has global mining rights for this), he said this agreement does not involve technology sharing as it is commercially available in the open markets.

The focus of this collaboration is to produce cathode precursors with a low carbon footprint. These cathode precursors will be converted to cathode active materials at the proposed facility. It is ideal to be used for active cathode material in lithium-ion batteries.

Epsilon has a patented process to convert coal tar waste to synthetic graphite for use as anodes in lithium-ion batteries and is currently the only graphite anode manufacturer in the country, Handa said, adding it aims to produce battery materials with the lowest possible carbon footprint.

Gerard Barron, TMC chairman and chief executive, said the government’s decision to allocate USD 600 million for the ‘deep ocean mission’ and development of a polymetallic nodule collection system shows India’s commitment to a lower-cost and lower-ESG-impact economy.

Epsilon is a leading manufacturer of coal tar derivatives and the country’s only backwards-integrated company with a long term exclusive raw materials purchase agreement with steel firms.

Epsilon entered the lithium-ion battery materials value chain in 2018 to manufacture carbon products for anode components of lithium-ion batteries under a dedicated subsidiary Epsilon Advanced Materials.

Established in 2010, Epsilon has closed FY22 with Rs 2,000 crore and a pre-tax profit of Rs 300 crore, Handa said, adding it expects FY23 topline to reach Rs 3,000 crore with a pre-tax income of Rs 500 crore.

It operates a 2.2 lakh tonne continuous coal tar distillation unit at Vijayanagar in Karnataka and a 1.15 lakh tonne carbon black plant in Bellary.

It also has a pitch melting plant at Sambalpur in Odisha with two smelters, having a combined capacity of 50,000 tonnes per annum.