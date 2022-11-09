Telangana-based multi-brand EV showroom BikeWo has appointed Vivek Reddy as co-founder and CEO.

Reddy comes with experience in the fields of sustainability, energy, and infrastructure. He has been involved in making several strategic deals in large scale renewable and non-renewable projects both in India, as well as in the US, China and Vietnam.

Speaking on his appointment, Vidhya Sagar Reddy, Co-founder of BikeWo said, “Vivek has more than 12 years of experience and his reputation as a leader in this field and knowledge validate his value to BikeWo as the CEO. He joins a strong leadership team and I look forward to working with him closely to achieve our ambition and goal.”

The company has partnered brands include Hayasa, EV Minda, One Moto, E-Motorad, Ekotejas and Battre, among others. Earlier in May, BikeWo had appointed 25 dealers and unveiled 15 dealership stores. The company has an aggressive expansion plan and targets at least 140 stores across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by end of the year.

Thereafter, it plans to expand reach 5-6 states in 2023, while appointing another 500+ dealers by end of 2023. By 2026, BikeWo targets 2,000+ dealerships across the country in more than 20 states.

Vivek is a Bachelors from IIT Chennaiand holds the EMBA from ULSU Russia, PGDAEM from Manage Hyderabad. His experience includes leadership positions with several companies including Waaree Energies, Euroteck Environmental, Cyient, Energo Engineering Projects.

He has also been an investor, mentor and advisor in several startups in the realms of financial tech, heath tech, retail / fashion, logistics and e-commerce.