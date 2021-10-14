Bike Bazaar launches its first TVC campaign to democratize two-wheeler ownership for all Indians

Bike Bazaar, India’s first two-wheeler life cycle management company, has today announced the launch of its first brand campaign to help democratize two-wheeler ownership and bike loans for all Indians.

Pune-based Bike Bazaar is India’s first two-wheeler ownership-ridership life cycle management company that was started in April 2017. The company has today announced the launch of its first brand campaign to help democratize two-wheeler ownership and bike loans for all Indians. The TVC has been christened as “Bike Loan par sabka haqq hai.” It has been conceptualized by The Womb and is directed by ace film-maker and National Award-winner Amit Sharma from Chrome Pictures.

As we all know, for many Indians, a two-wheeler is a path to progress. However, the path to ownership of a two-wheeler is laden with difficulties of paperwork and formalities to get a loan. Bike Bazaar as a brand enables ownership by making the loan process and paperwork easy and the same has been dramatized in the form of an emotional story. The TVS depicts the story of a young man who finally gets a bike loan, and a bike, after multiple rounds of rejection by the finance companies.

The TVC opens in a bike showroom where the protagonist is handed keys to his new bike by the salesman. At this point, the protagonist is so overwhelmed that he breaks down with unimaginable joy. This unusual expression of joy is explained by a voiceover ‘Ask them who were never given a bike loan. Except us. Bike Bazaar gives you a bike loan without a bank cheque’. Apart from the main thematic TVC, there are two other short films too that focus on the brand’s USP. These TVC’s will be on air during the upcoming festive period where two-wheeler purchase is high. This campaign is complemented by digital medium and out-of-home as well.

Commenting on the campaign, Srinivas Kantheti, MD & Co-Founder, Bike Bazaar, said, “Bike Bazaar’s mission is to democratize bike loans for all Indians, as we believe everyone deserves a better life and employment opportunities and should not be deprived of it due to lack of access to the organized financial credit system. The Womb’s ability to create distinctive, strategically relevant creative work is what drew us to them. We had them on board at a very early stage to build our brand from the ground up including our brand architecture and the new identity.”

