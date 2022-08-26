Biju Balendran quits as MD Renault Nissan Chennai Plant; Keerthi Prakash to succeed

After a four-year stint, Biju Balendra resigned from Renault Nissan Automotive India as MD.

He is replaced by Keerthi Prakash as Managing Director, Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL), to lead operations at the company’s Alliance plant in Chennai, India, from September 1st, 2022.

Keerthi, currently Deputy Managing Director, RNAIPL, joined the plant in 2008 and has over 20 years of automotive manufacturing experience.

Frank Torres, President of Nissan India Operations, said, “I am pleased to announce Keerthi’s appointment as Managing Director of our Chennai plant. He has a wealth of production and engineering experience, having held numerous management and senior management positions within the plant since 2008.

“I also thank Biju for his dedication to RNAIPL throughout his 14 years at the plant. His contribution has been pivotal to RNAIPL’s transformation, and I wish him every success in his future career.”

Keerthi joined RNAIPL as Bodyshop Manager in 2008 before being promoted to Senior Manager – Stamping, Body, Trim & Chassis Assembly in 2010.

Following promotion to Vice President – Vehicle Production & Plant Engineering in 2016, he undertook an overseas assignment at Nissan’s headquarters in Japan, returning to Chennai in 2021 when he was promoted to Deputy Managing Director Engineering, Quality Assurance, Production Control & Parts Arrangement.

In his new role, Keerthi will report to Frank Torres, President Nissan India Operations and functionally to Roddy Macleod, Vice President of Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management for Africa, Middle East and India.