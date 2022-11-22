Big Boy Toyz invests Rs 25 crore for its fourth showroom in Ahmedabad

Big Boy Toyz, a leading pre-owned luxury car brand opened its fourth showroom in Ahmedabad. The brand says it has made a substantial investment of approximately Rs 25 crore in the space and the grandeur of the Ahmedabad showroom reflects the same.

The facility is spread across 8,000 sqft at Cama Motors. The company says the showroom is notable for its rich history dating back 65 years ago to independence. The history of Cama Motors location goes back to 1930s when it opened Ford dealership.

With this Big Boy Toyz marks its official entry in the Gujarat market. The key highlight of the showroom is catering to sales, service, and spare parts for luxury cars making it a one-stop destination for all luxury sports car customers.

Jatin Ahuja, Founder and MD, Big Boy Toyz said, “We are thrilled to expand our presence in Gujarat. As a customer-oriented pre-owned luxury car brand, we believe our core values and relationship-based dealing are an assurance of superior quality and this trust is what we have brought to Gujarat as well. This is our fourth showroom pan India and we look forward to providing car connoisseurs with the best luxury car experience from 28 exotic brands.”

The BBT Ahmedabad showroom will join BBT’s network of showroom in Haryana, Mumbai and Hyderabad, which have served more than 6000 customers in the last 12 years.