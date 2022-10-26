BharatBenz expands network, inaugurates 300th touchpoint

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck, has inaugurated its 300th sales and service touch point in India. BharatBenz expanded its sales and service footprint in the western region by adding 10 new BharatBenz touchpoints in partnership with Autobahn Trucking.

The 300th touchpoint of BharatBenz network was inaugurated at Loni, a strategic location in the Pune – Solapur highway. The other newly inaugurated touchpoints are in Sangli, Baramati, Goa, Solapur, Malegaon, Alephata, Talegaon, Indapur and Kudal.

BharatBenz, in a statement, said that its touchpoints will provide comprehensive commercial vehicle solutions to vehicles plying in and through the region.

Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice President of Marketing, Sales, and Customer Service, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said, “Western India has been a strong region for our sales and Maharashtra has always been a performing market for BharatBenz,”



“With this expansion, we now have over 160 service bays active in Maharashtra that are capable of servicing over 5000 vehicles a month. By the end of 2022, we will have 25 fully operational Autobahn Trucking touchpoints in the state, thereby reducing the average distance between two BharatBenz touchpoints in western Maharashtra from 150 km to 75 km approximately,” Rajaram added.

Mohamed Farzad, Managing Director, Autobahn Trucking said, “”In addition to our strong network in Kerala, we are proud to expand and partner with BharatBenz in Maharashtra. In the last 7 months, we have already added 13 new touch points across Maharashtra and will reach 25 touchpoints by the end of this year.”

BharatBenz now has a total of 300 touch points strategically covering the length and breadth of India along national highways of the golden quadrilateral North-South and East-West corridors. BharatBenz’s reach of customers on these highways is under 2.5 hours.