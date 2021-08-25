BharatBenz delivers 20 buses in Bihar for intercity travel: All details

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has announced the delivery of 20 units of BharatBenz 1017 buses through its dealer partner Gautam Trucking in Begusarai, Bihar. The latest delivery indicates signs of recovery of the bus segment in the East, the company noted. BharatBenz buses are equipped with ‘BSafe’, a range of features that help prevent the spread of infection, including hands-free doors, sanitizers, and temperature sensors. The engines on the 1017 and 1624 buses are good enough to produce a maximum power of 170 hp and 240 hp with maximum torque outputs of 520 Nm and 859 Nm respectively. Key features of the intercity bus include an overdrive gear gearbox, parabolic leaf springs, front, and rear telescopic shock absorbers.

BharatBenz claims that the 1017 buses offer outstanding performance and comfortable rides to passengers and these additionally come with ‘Profit Technology+’, a colosseum built on five founding pillars that benefit the customers of BharatBenz. These are best-in-class fuel efficiency, superior safety & comfort, unmatched reliability, lowest maintenance costs, and connectivity. BharatBenz currently has three dealerships in Bihar and these are operated by Gautam Trucking and Riddhiman Trucking in Muzaffarpur and Patna. The said outlets provide complete sales, service, and exchange support for the entire range of BharatBenz trucks and buses.

The company says that these facilities are equipped with high productivity tools, advanced guided diagnostics, and also, mobile service vans. The aforementioned dealerships will also provide a host of value-added services such as cashless zero-depreciation insurance, full maintenance contracts, extended warranty, 24×7 roadside assistance, vehicle tracking systems, and driver training, the company noted.

Speaking on the announcement, Karl-Alexander Seidel, Head of Daimler Buses India said that this significant order by a first-time buyer demonstrates the growing faith in BharatBenz Buses in the Eastern region. BharatBenz buses come with easy handling and long service intervals. He added that the company’s buses enjoy strong market acceptance with our best-in-class comfort and safety features.

Pankaj Gautam, CEO, Gautam Trucking stated that he is confident that passengers travelling inter-city will enjoy the comfort and safety of BharatBenz Buses. Fleet operators can be assured of quality

service at the well-equipped touchpoints.