Bharat Petroleum appoints Sukhmal Jain as Director Marketing

Bharat Petroleum, a state-run oil and gas explorer and producer and the second largest energy PSU in India has announced the appointment of Sukhmal Jain as Director (Marketing).

Before Sukhmal Jain, Arun Kumar Singh, C&MD had been holding the additional charge of Director Marketing, since 7th September 2021, when he took over as the Chairman & managing Director of BP.

Prior to his elevation to the board, Jain was the Executive Director Incharge (Marketing Corporate) in the Corporate Office and before that the head of Gas Business Unit.

With a graduation degree in Mechanical Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering and MBA from SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, he has held several leadership positions in Retail, LPG and Gas verticals in his 35 years with the company.

In his career of over three decades, he has been actively involved in industry defining initiatives, like the ‘Give it Up’ campaign and Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana, in LPG Business, and has successfully navigated the strategy and loyalty programs in retail business.

Sukhmal Jain is also the Chairman of Goa Natural Gas (GNGPL). Earlier he was the Chairman of Central UP Gas (CUGL) and Director on the board of Bharat Gas Resources Limited (BGRL), a wholly owned subsidiary of BPCL which has recently merged with BPCL.

Bharat Petroleum said that under Jain’s leadership, Gas BU played an important role in supporting the government’s aim of developing India as a gas-based economy, which augurs widespread economic prosperity, while also reducing the nation’s dependence on oil imports and contributing to reduction in carbon emissions.



Bharat Petroleum had recently announced an investment of Rs 1.4 lakh crore in petrochemicals, city gas, and clean energy in the next five years as the corporation bats on non-fuel businesses for growth, as per a PTI report.