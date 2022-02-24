Bharat Forge To Acquire JS Autocast

Bharat Forge Limited along with its subsidiary, BF Industrial Solutions Limited together referred on Thursday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire JS Autocast Foundry India Private Limited.

Established in 2004, JS Auto is a supplier of critical machined Ductile Iron castings for Wind, Hydraulic, Off-Highway and Automotive applications.

Over the past 5 years, the sales of JS Auto has grown at a CAGR of 17.7%. JS Auto registered a sale of INR 259 crores in FY21.

Amit Kalyani, Deputy Managing Director, Bharat Forge commented “ We are delighted to welcome the JS Auto team to Bharat Forge family and will look to leverage their capabilities, highly talented technical team and strong customer connect to aggressively grow our presence in the industrial casting space.

JS Auto will accelerate our diversification journey and enable in addressing the Decarbonization opportunity. This acquisition along with the previous deal in the open die segment significantly broadens our presence, capabilities and product offerings in the industrial space”.

Bharat Forge will acquire JS Auto for an upfront consideration (based on enterprise valuation adjustments) plus fixed deferred payment at the end of 3 rd year. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.