Bharat Forge reports INR 337 Crore PAT in Q3 FY22

“The decline in exports earnings were mainly on account of curtailment of production of Class 8 trucks due to semi conductor chip shortage,” said Kalyani.

Bharat Forge has reported a consolidated PBT for the third quarter of the current financial year of INR 421.2 Crore. In comparison to the October-December period, the consolidated PBT is down by roughly 39 per cent, totalling a loss of INR 209.30 Crore. The company has also posted a 264 per cent year on year growth in the net profit, which now stands at INR 337 Crore. Standalone revenues stood at INR 1,602 Crore with a year on year hike of 54.7 per cent.

B N Kalyani, chairman and managing director of Bharat Forge, said, “The Q3FY22 sales were flat as compared to the previous quarter – Q2FY22, as export revenues had dipped by roughly 10 per cent while the domestic revenues rose by 16.5%. The drop in exports revenues was primarily on account of curtailment of production of Class 8 trucks due to semiconductor chip shortage.”

Looking forward to the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022’s standalone operations, B N Kalyani revealed – the demand stayed robust. However, the supply chain issues were persistent and created a big hangover in the export markets. Furthermore, he is expecting both domestic and export markets to register positive development in sales across all most sectors except the agri-equipment space of the country.

“The demand observed for international operations was robust. Severe and unprecedented inflationary cost pressures were observed across all variable cost elements. “The increment cost was anticipated to take a toll on the profitability of our companies in Europe in the initial quarters of the calendar year 2022,” Kalyani said. He further added, “The company was actively engaged with customers in the recovery of these cost increases.”

The company mentions that the new aluminium forgings unit situated in North Carolina was likely to begin commercial production soon. The US- and Europe-based facilities were expected to bring positive momentum to profitability in the overseas operations.