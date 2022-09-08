Bharat Forge arm, Kalyani Powertrain unveils three-pronged e-mobility strategy

Kalyani Powertrain, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge, founded in April 2021, has formalisd its electric mobility strategy, keeping in mind the needs of both domestic and international markets. It is all set to drive the company’s vision for sustainable development, by investing in cutting-edge technologies.. The product portfolio offered by KPTL includes a whole array of EV solutions for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger cars, buses and trucks, ranging from providing selected sub-systems to complete electric powertrain solutions.

KPTL is working on three different business verticals including the Re-Powering of Commercial Vehicles, especially goods carriers. There is a large scope to offset fossil fuel emissions and reduce costs for the middle mile transport vehicles, by repowering them with Electrified Powertrain. This will be followed by the manufacturing of various components and sub-systems such as DC/DC converters, EV transmissions and e-Axles, Traction Motors and Controllers, On-Board Chargers, Vehicle Control Units, to name a few. Considering the prevailing challenges in the EV Start-up ecosystem in India, KPTL also offers White label manufacturing services for two- and three-wheeler start-ups which will enable them to smoothly ramp-up, to meet the demands of market volumes. Such services are already being offered to the 2-Wheeler start-up company, Tork Motors for its two-wheeler motorbikes.

Speaking about Kalyani Powertrain, Amit Kalyani, Deputy Managing Director, Bharat Forge said, “We have a three-pronged play in the e-Mobility space. First is the India play – Low voltage two- and three-wheeler supply chain. The second is the global light-weighting opportunity where we have made large investments. We expect to see large growth, which will start ramping up from 2023-24 and continue till 2030 and beyond. The third is the power and control electronic products, that are being developed between India, Germany and the US which will grow our business exponentially. A complete suite of products will be offered with components, systems, and subsystems for CVs with GVW range between 3 to 14 metric tonnes.”

Bharat Forge integrated all electric mobility related operations under Kalyani Powertrain to develop greater synergy, with a cohesive strategy to offer industry-leading products and technologies that are cost competitive with a focus on net-zero emission transport solutions worldwide. To assure sustained growth with a long-term view, investments have been made in advanced e-Mobility technologies. BFL together with its subsidiary KPTL, has qualified for the Advanced Automotive Technology (AAT) product range under the Government of India’s PLI initiative earlier this year.

The company claims that KPTL’s dedicated R&D and technology teams have developed expertise in relevant hardware, software, and integration for electric two- and three-wheelers, Commercial Vehicles for Goods and Passenger transport, Passenger cars and off-road equipment. Bharat Forge’s strategic investments in Tevva Motors, UK, Tork Motors, India and REFU Drive, Germany has worked as a catalyst to drive innovation.