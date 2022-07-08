Bharat Alt Fuel to invest Rs 250 crore to setup EV plant in Tamil Nadu

Bharat Alt Fuel has announced an investment of Rs 250 crore for setting up of a Greenfield facility in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu to manufacture Electric Vehicles (EVs), batteries and motors.

The integrated facility will be built over a land area of 40,000 sq mts and commence the production in the second half of 2023. The investment will support a project that will span over three years and help localize the manufacturing process.

The facility will have an initial production capacity of 25,000 units and will scale up to 100,000 EVs over the year.

Sorubh Kumar Bharti, Executive Director, Bharat Alt Fuel said, “Along with the vehicle assembly, our new factory will be making all the critical components including batteries and motors.”

Construction of the plant is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2022-23 and will be partially operational by 2023. Initially, BAF will employ 1000 workforce and once the facility is fully operational it will have 3000 people which includes direct and indirect workforce.

Vehicles in the initial phase will be slated for the market in India, but BAF plans to export electric two-wheelers to other global markets like ASEAN & African countries.