Bentley to stop production of 12-cylinder petrol engine in April 2024

Production of Bentley’s iconic W12 engine will cease starting April 2024 after more than 100,000 units produced in the company’s Dream Factory in Crewe, England. When production of the W12 ceases next year, Bentley’s entire model line will be available with the option of a hybrid powertrain.

The decision comes as part of Bentley’s acceleration towards a sustainable future through its Beyond100 strategy which will see the company’s entire model line fully electrified by the start of the next decade, reducing fleet average emissions to 0 g/km CO 2 .

Bentley isn’t letting the W12 bow out without a dramatic send-off. Development work has concluded recently on the most powerful version of the W12 ever created. The ultimate iteration of this mighty engine – destined for just 18 examples of the Bentley Batur to be handcrafted by Mulliner – is now confirmed as developing 750 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque. The increased torque figure forms the typical Bentley ‘torque plateau’, running from 1,750 rpm to 5,000 rpm – with peak power at 5,500 rpm.

Speaking about Bentley’s journey towards sustainable luxury mobility, Chairman and Chief Executive, Adrian Hallmark said,

“20 years and more than 100,000 W12s later, the time has come to retire this now-iconic powertrain as we take strides towards electrification – but not without giving it the best send-off possible, with the most powerful version of the engine ever created. The 750 PS titan that Mulliner has created for the Batur marks the end of a development journey of which our engineering and manufacturing colleagues should be extremely proud, and when production finishes in April next year we aim to retrain and redeploy all of the skilled craftspeople who still build each engine by hand.”

Bentley aims is to retrain and redeploy all 30 of the skilled craftspeople that hand-assemble and test every single W12 engine and the production facility will make way for an expanded line for the completion of other Bentley engines used for the plug-in hybrid models.

Each W12 engine is hand-built over 6.5 hours by a team of craftspeople before undertaking a highly sophisticated test regime of over an hour via three specialist diagnostic machines. Every week, one engine is run over an extended test cycle and then fully stripped for inspection.

The W12 engine facility will have delivered over 105,000 engines before reaching its 20th anniversary this year.

Batur Showcases the Ultimate W12

For the final and ultimate version of the W12, Mulliner’s engineering team has reworked the intake, exhaust and cooling systems to liberate more power and torque than ever before. Under the watchful eye of Mulliner’s Chief Technical Officer, Paul Williams (who previously led the development of the second-generation W12), the engine is now signed-off at 750 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque – both record-breaking figures for the engine.

The new intake and turbocharging system is matched with a heavily revised engine calibration to liberate the extra torque available, and the complete engine system is then paired with a new transmission calibration to deploy the additional power and torque and enhance the driving experience.

The Evolution of an Icon

Bentley’s legendary 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12, created in 2002, has evolved into the latest iteration of W12 engine used across today’s current model range. The unique W-configuration means that the engine is 24 per cent shorter than an equivalent V12, benefitting packaging and maximising usable cabin space.

The latest generation of W12 was launched in the Bentayga in 2015. A thoroughly reworked engine included a crankcase 30 per cent stronger than its predecessor, while the cylinder surfaces were coated to reduce friction and improve corrosion resistance. A low-alloy steel coating is applied to the bores using an Atmospheric Plasma Spray (APS) process.