British luxury brand Bentley Motors has started recruitment drive with a target to intake 117 trainees in 2023. The company says the career opportunities are now available for industrial placements and graduates – with vacancies for apprenticeship posts live online from February 2023. The future talent will be based at Bentley’s carbon-neutral ‘Dream Factory’ in Crewe.

The phased recruitment drive has a strong emphasis on digital technology and project management skills, as it focusses on finding the industry’s brightest talent. The new cohort of trainees will help drive the company’s ambitious Beyond100 strategy, aimed at sustainable mobility leadership by reinventing every aspect of the business. The plan includes an entire model range powered only by battery from 2030.

Bentley says the 2023 recruitment drive coincides with this month’s biggest-ever intake of trainees, beginning their career with the 4,000-strong Crewe workforce. In all, 130 have taken up new roles in departments such as Marketing and Communications, Systems and Electrical Engineering, Business Management and Lean Manufacturing.

The luxury carmaker says the 2023 intake will mirror this year’s programme, as well as offering opportunities in Human Resources, Research & Development and Sustainability.

Dr. Karen Lange, Member of the Board for Human Resources at Bentley Motors said: “Bentley is now inviting new applications for trainees to begin their careers with our colleagues working in Crewe. Recruiting the next generation of digitally-minded, talented people is vital as Bentley moves forward with its industry-leading Beyond100 strategy, transforming to full electrification across its entire range by the end of the decade.”

“Bentley is committed to greater diversity, upskilling in many areas and attracting the widest range of talent from all walks of life. These trainees will help underline our ambitions and shape the company, designing and building the Bentleys of the future,” added Dr Lange.

Earlier this year, Bentley was again recognised as a Top Employer by the internationally-acclaimed, Top Employers Institute, for the 11th consecutive year. The company was the only car brand to feature on the list, which recognises global employers who make every effort to continually improve colleague experiences through digital transformation and enhanced recruitment processes, as well as by nurturing and developing talent.

Last year, Bentley became the first automotive company to be accredited by the Investors in People ‘We Invest in Apprentices’ programme.