Bengaluru Police to focus on regulation and traffic management than enforcement

Adaptive Traffic Controlling System and AI-based Contactless Interventions will be the future of traffic management in the city, enabling Bengaluru Traffic Police to focus more on regulation and traffic management, rather than enforcement.

This was announced at a session on Road Safety in the city that was held by the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) in association with Bidadi Industries Association (BIA) held an Interactive Session and M N Anucheth, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru.

Panellists opined that traffic decongestion, community-based programs to drive behavioural changes, improved public transport and scientific interventions & technology in traffic management and road design are key to reducing fatalities and injuries due to traffic in the city.

Speaking at the session, M N Anucheth, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru City said “We are in the process of setting up contactless interventions for traffic management, and the department has set up an intelligent traffic management system in Bengaluru with violation detection cameras and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Cameras. This will enable the traffic police to concentrate more on regulation and traffic management to ensure a smoother flow of traffic rather than enforcement.”

He added, “We also plan to increase the number of traffic signals in Bengaluru from 363 to 500 over the next 2 to 3 years and implement an ‘Adaptive Traffic Controlling System’ in three phases over the next three years, whereby traffic signal timings will adapt based on actual traffic demand. This will help manage the flow of traffic scientifically. For instance, if there is an ambulance on the road, it will get an automatic green corridor.”

The Joint Commissioner said, “Road safety has 4 components- Engineering & Technological Interventions, Enforcement, Education and Awareness and Emergency response. Data suggest that road safety is a science, and technology interventions, as opposed to increased enforcement and traffic fines, are far more effective in managing traffic.”

“In Bengaluru, only 47 percent of the population use public transport which is much lower than other metros in the country. The city has 1.07 crore vehicles on road, which is the second largest for any city in India and the current vehicle-to-population ratio is 1:1.3. Ideally, we need fewer vehicles concerning people on the road, and this can only come about with increased use of public transport..”

“To reduce fatalities and deaths on our roads it is important to move towards collaborative research and increased safety standards along with awareness on the use of these safety standards. It’s important to have long-term community-based programs that lead to behavioural changes along with education of policymakers and professionals in terms of thinking of road safety as a public health issue, as road fatalities outnumber cancer or even covid deaths in the city. This will lead to a more broad-based approach to enhancing road safety.” he added.