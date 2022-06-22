Behr-Hella inaugurates new manufacturing and R&D centre in Pune

Behr-Hella Thermocontrol (BHTC), a leading player in the field of automotive displays/HMI solutions and climate control and thermal management has inaugurated its new state-of-the-art, a fully integrated manufacturing facility in Pune. The facility is spread over an area of 120,000 square feet and will employ around 300 people. Till now, the company has invested about 10 million Euro (Rs 82 crore) in India and has committed another around 10 million Euro (Rs 82 crore) of investment until 2023.

The new facility was inaugurated in the presence of Michael Jaeger, CEO, BHTC Group; Sudeesh Karimbingal, MD , BHTC India; Kress Kolja, Group CFO & Board Member, BHTC India; Bernd Kuhlhoff, Executive VP – Sales, BHTC Group and Dr. Ralph Trapp, Executive VP – Research & Development, BHTC Group.

The new facility already specialises in end-to-end product development and manufacturing of advanced HMI and Climate Control Panels for leading OEMs in India and across the globe. It has upgraded the manufacturing capability and capacity to produce world class products out of India. The facility houses an advanced testing and validation center, a global R&D centre, global IT and shared services, all under one roof.

According to BHTC, the opening of the new facility underscores the strategic importance of India as one of the key pillars of its global R&D network. BHTC’s engineers in India are already working on latest technologies and innovations for the domestic and global customers. With the expansions, the company aims to accelerate the global development activities in the coming months and ramp-up its R&D strength to about 300 employees. The technology supplier says it has created a dynamic, collaborative and transparent work environment to attract the best talents available in India. As a global centre of competency for advanced climate control and HMI solutions, BHTC will continue to leverage on its local expertise to provide end-to-end, innovative and cost-effective solutions.

Kolja Kress, CFO, BHTC Group and Board Member BHTC India said, “BHTC is building on our long-term commitment to the Indian market. State-of-the-art facility will serve local and global customers of BHTC. The 120,000 square feet integrated facility would house world class SMD manufacturing, advanced testing and validation center, global R&D center, global IT and Shared services, all under one roof. New facility will strengthen our local manufacturing capabilities, design and development of innovative climate control and HMI solutions.”

Sudeesh Karimbingal, MD, BHTC India said “We are proud to introduce our new facility in Pune and be part of the ‘Local for Global’ initiative by the Indian government. The investment in the new facility not only meets the increased demand for our products but is also having a positive cascading effect on employment generation and skilling at the same time. We are very well positioned to achieve our 2025 strategic goal – to be the market leader in India for automotive HMI and climate control products. We aim to outperform the industry by growing over 15% CAGR next 5 years based on the already bagged strong order book. We see a growing demand for BHTC’s display solutions in India with the augmenting demand for connected vehicles with increasing dependency on navigation systems, infotainment systems, and growing awareness of in-vehicle safety and comfort among Indian consumers.”