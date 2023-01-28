Bauma Conexpo India to see participation from over 600 suppliers from 23 countries

Bauma Conexpo India the international trade fair for construction machinery, building material machines, mining machines and construction vehicles in the country, will host its biannual event after a gap of two years on January 30th to February 3, 2023 at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, Delhi NCR.

The event will showcase advanced road construction equipment that hold the potential to transform the infrastructure ecosystem in India. It is expected to attract more than 50,000 visitors and bring together over 600 technology suppliers from more than 23 countries. The event will comprise of over 5,000 pre-qualified buyer meetings, more than 20 live demonstrations by OEMs and 20 technical sessions.

Infrastructure development provides the most basic facilities to serve various economic activities that facilitate the economic growth of a country. These activities are like fuel to economic development and include transportation and logistics, health, education, banking, insurance and technology among others.

The Indian construction equipment is a sunrise sector contributing significantly towards critical time-bound infrastructure development across the country. The stable growth in creating industrial and business infrastructure, especially roads, provides significant returns and contributes to economic growth.

The government of India has allocated $1.4 trillion (Rs 11,545,800 crore) under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP). The road sector is expected to get 18 percent investment out of this outlay. In this sector, 200,000 km of the national highway network is expected to be completed by 2024-25 along with coastal areas, and 5,590km of four and six-lane national highways are expected to be completed by 2024-25. The creation of these world-class roads and highways has several socio-economic benefits. From easy access to education and health, it will also majorly benefit the various businesses with regards to their easy access to ports or airports.

The economic strength of a country can be perceived through its roads and highways. India’s pace of economic growth will facilitate a surge in road construction activities in the country. To develop the road infrastructure, the construction equipment industry provides project developers with various equipment and technologies to complete projects efficiently and on time. Some of this equipment include motor graders, road rollers, asphalt mixing plant, forklift trucks, crawler excavators, cranes, wheel loaders, etc.

With the help of advanced construction technology and mechanisation, the country today is building nearly 40km of road per day which was about 5km a decade ago. One of the major challenges that most road construction projects face is the delay in projects. To overcome this issue, a high level of mechanisation is needed to efficiently complete the projects. Therefore, greater mechanisation of construction machinery and heavy vehicles is critical for road development.

Bhupinder Singh, CEO, bauma Conexpo India said, “The key focus of the upcoming edition of bauma CONEXPO INDIA is to improve mechanisation for nation-building by bringing together all the leading players in India’s infra-development landscape. Apart from mechanisation, automation and smart technology also enable automated tasks by guiding machines. These technologies too can be witnessed at the show.”

“India has emerged as one of the top five equipment manufacturing destinations in the world due to wide-scale collaborations between various industry stakeholders such as OEMs, component manufacturers, raw material distributors, infra and project builders, etc. bauma Conexpo India enables such high-value collaborations in order to promote and facilitate advanced road construction equipment technologies that can possibly improve and enhance the road infrastructure in India thereby strengthening connectivity and economic development,” he added.