By Avik Chattopadhyay

One more budget has gone. This year it was unusually sedate, bereft of any bluster, hyperboles, or quotations. Quite an achievement for the Finance Minister given that five states are going to the polls and she could have mis-used the platform which she consciously chose not to. Surely respect her for that.

This is a “BAU Budget”. Business As Usual.

Nothing unusual was expected this year as the basic tone was set in 2021 of this being a long hard march forward.

The Indian automobile industry continues to be in ‘neutral’ gear with no demand side stimulus in sight. It will take a lot to revive consumer sentiment to 2018 levels.

The focus is on the supply side of the economic equation with the hope that at some point of time the demand side will revive. This has been the direction since last year. Given that demand has been crippled for long, even before the pandemic hit us, as livelihoods have been lost and unemployment has been consistently hovering at more than 6%, the government has no option but to focus on the supply side.

Till the time specific stimuli are not given to the demand side, the supply side, despite all ‘ease’ and assurances will be performing lower than installed capacity. Thus, there will be no further investments in the supply side except for new technologies like electric and hydrogen. They will basically be cannibalising the existing ‘legacy’ fossil fuel options currently available. PLI can work only if there are the ‘green shoots’ of grassroots demand. Otherwise, we are just shooting in the dark.

Both the individual consumer and the MSME have been left alone to fend for themselves. This is a very worrying trend as both form critical pieces of the entire jigsaw puzzle. The consumer is at the centre of the entire economic eco-system while the MSME forms the base of the supply chain pyramid. While the former in going through a protracted phase of anxiety and insecurity, the latter has a fractured backbone with no traction in sight.

The government still feels that a basic two-wheeler is a luxury item and people are not buying it today due to the chip shortage. This is basically trying to fool oneself and not take the issue by the horns. Till the time there is no fundamental change in the policy maker’s mindset on the automobile, the marketplace will always be operating sub-optimally. Only when bicycle sales will grow by 15-20% every year will the base be created for the larger market. And that can happen only when the bottom of the pyramid gets their jobs back, recover lost salaries, and are assured of sustainable employment. Reduction in allocations to employment programmes like MNREGA does not help the cause at all.

This is just the onset of the “Amrit Kaal” of the economy. It will be a while before policy making becomes more focused on maintaining a positive consumer sentiment and providing adequate stimulus for the same.

Till then, the Indian automobile industry must keep walking alone, as always.

The author is co-creator of Expereal India. Also, he is the former head of marketing, product planning, and PR at Volkswagen India.

