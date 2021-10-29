Battrixx launches swappable smart battery packs for EVs

Battrixx has launched its dual power electric vehicle (EV) smart batteries, which use two 2kWh smart battery packs in parallel or series designed based on the patented European technology.

Battrixx, a subsidiary of KabraExtrusiontechnik Limited (KET), has launched its dual power electric vehicle (EV) smart batteries. The dual power electric vehicle smart batteries are high-capacity 4 kWh portable and swappable smart battery packs that are “highly reliable, safe and robust for Indian drive conditions”, as per Battrixx.

The pack uses two 2kWh smart battery packs in parallel or series designed based on the patented European technology, which has been licensed to Kabra Extrusiontechnik Limited. The thermally optimized packs have a clear advantage of longer battery life and fast charging. The packs launched are also water and dust resistant with IP – 67 ratings. The smart battery packs are also designed to sustain vibrations and shocks.

Speaking about the launch, Anand Kabra, Managing Director, Kabra Extrusiontechnik Limited, said, “Electric 2 and 3 wheelers have started gaining momentum in India, especially in the year 2021. Our products are aimed to be technologically advanced, extremely safe and economically viable, which can be rapidly adopted by users. This particular product has the performance and reliability to provide impetus to the next generation e-mobility solutions in the country.”

“The smart battery can use either a Master-slave or a Master-master Technology with twin smart battery packs which are interconnected and easy to swap. The modular and compact design is enabled with liquid cooling, the gravimetric energy density and volumetric energy density found to be remarkably high. If the pack is cooled by natural air then gravimetric energy is found to be 180 Wh/kg. One of the significant advantages of dual power is that one pack can be used for powering the vehicle while simultaneously, the other substitutes for charging at home. This negates the customer’s concerns for charging time or waiting at charging stations.”

