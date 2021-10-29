Battrixx launches swappable smart battery packs for EVs

Battrixx has launched its dual power electric vehicle (EV) smart batteries, which use two 2kWh smart battery packs in parallel or series designed based on the patented European technology.

By:October 29, 2021 3:21 PM
battrixx dual power battery

Battrixx, a subsidiary of KabraExtrusiontechnik Limited (KET), has launched its dual power electric vehicle (EV) smart batteries. The dual power electric vehicle smart batteries are high-capacity 4 kWh portable and swappable smart battery packs that are “highly reliable, safe and robust for Indian drive conditions”, as per Battrixx.

The pack uses two 2kWh smart battery packs in parallel or series designed based on the patented European technology, which has been licensed to Kabra Extrusiontechnik Limited. The thermally optimized packs have a clear advantage of longer battery life and fast charging. The packs launched are also water and dust resistant with IP – 67 ratings. The smart battery packs are also designed to sustain vibrations and shocks.

Speaking about the launch, Anand Kabra, Managing Director, Kabra Extrusiontechnik Limited, said, “Electric 2 and 3 wheelers have started gaining momentum in India, especially in the year 2021. Our products are aimed to be technologically advanced, extremely safe and economically viable, which can be rapidly adopted by users. This particular product has the performance and reliability to provide impetus to the next generation e-mobility solutions in the country.”

“The smart battery can use either a Master-slave or a Master-master Technology with twin smart battery packs which are interconnected and easy to swap. The modular and compact design is enabled with liquid cooling, the gravimetric energy density and volumetric energy density found to be remarkably high. If the pack is cooled by natural air then gravimetric energy is found to be 180 Wh/kg. One of the significant advantages of dual power is that one pack can be used for powering the vehicle while simultaneously, the other substitutes for charging at home. This negates the customer’s concerns for charging time or waiting at charging stations.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Express Mobility News

Battrixx launches swappable smart battery packs for EVs

Battrixx launches swappable smart battery packs for EVs

Godrej Tooling invests in growing its electric vehicle portfolio

Godrej Tooling invests in growing its electric vehicle portfolio

Tata Motors unveils 21 new products and variants for the commercial market

Tata Motors unveils 21 new products and variants for the commercial market

Joy E-bike helps maker achieve 332% revenue growth in HY2022

Joy E-bike helps maker achieve 332% revenue growth in HY2022

Bajaj launches the fastest Pulsar twins in India, the F250 and the N250

Bajaj launches the fastest Pulsar twins in India, the F250 and the N250

Enigma Automobiles announces the launch of its first electric motorcycle, the ‘Cafe Racer’ in India

Enigma Automobiles announces the launch of its first electric motorcycle, the ‘Cafe Racer’ in India

Toyota achieves 100% carbon neutrality at its Bidadi plant in Karnataka

Toyota achieves 100% carbon neutrality at its Bidadi plant in Karnataka

Kazam joins hands with BSES for EV charger installation in Delhi

Kazam joins hands with BSES for EV charger installation in Delhi

Mobility innovations in this decade will surpass innovations made over the last century — Warren Harris, Tata Technologies

Mobility innovations in this decade will surpass innovations made over the last century — Warren Harris, Tata Technologies

Marelli Motherson Automotive Lighting India Private Limited JV extended for specific lighting applications

Marelli Motherson Automotive Lighting India Private Limited JV extended for specific lighting applications

Fleely Energy looking to install 1000 EV fast chargers between Chandigarh and Mumbai

Fleely Energy looking to install 1000 EV fast chargers between Chandigarh and Mumbai

Apollo launches Vredestein brand tyres in India for premium cars and superbikes

Apollo launches Vredestein brand tyres in India for premium cars and superbikes

With an increasing vehicle base, the demand for alternate after-sales service is growing — Mridu Mahendra Das, Automovill

With an increasing vehicle base, the demand for alternate after-sales service is growing — Mridu Mahendra Das, Automovill

KPIT Technologies, ZF Group partner to develop middleware solutions for the mobility ecosystem

KPIT Technologies, ZF Group partner to develop middleware solutions for the mobility ecosystem

Challenges in taking EVs to Indian masses

Challenges in taking EVs to Indian masses

After selling 5000 cars in one month, Ola plans expansion to four more cities

After selling 5000 cars in one month, Ola plans expansion to four more cities

The silent SOS from the automobile sector

The silent SOS from the automobile sector

DP World launches its new digital logistics platform, Cargoes Logistics

DP World launches its new digital logistics platform, Cargoes Logistics

Sun Mobility raises ₹373 crores from Vitol for EV energy infrastructure

Sun Mobility raises ₹373 crores from Vitol for EV energy infrastructure

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India appoints Berndt Buchmann as Group Director for after sales

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India appoints Berndt Buchmann as Group Director for after sales