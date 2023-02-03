Battrixx, Hero Electric get AIS 156 Amendment III Phase 2 certification

Battrixx, a battery pack manufacturer, has received the ARAI certification under AIS 156 Amendment III Phase 2 for its batteries, conceptualized and designed in-house in conjunction with Hero Electric’s R&D team. These batteries have the latest technology that will electrify the entire range of Hero Electric e-scooters.

Post the partnership announcement between Hero Electric and Battrixx last year in Nov 2022, receiving the AIS 156 Phase 2 certification has been achieved in record time and before the deadline set by the government. This supports battery safety advancements, reliability, and performance and fully supports Hero’s aggressive production line-up to meet the rising electric two-wheeler demand.

Anand Kabra, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Kabra Extrusiontechnik Limited said, “It’s a great milestone in the journey of the electric mobility revolution. It wouldn’t have been possible at all without the comprehensive and wholehearted support from our esteemed Customer Hero Electric.”

He added, “This is a classic illustration of a strategic alliance between a Tier 1 and the OEM in an industry that is highly competitive and evolving every passing day in the field of EVs and its heart, the Battery packs. It is truly a moment of pride for Battrixx’s hard-working team comprising of Design and Development, Advance Purchase, Sales, and Business Development strongly backed up by the Top Management.”

Commenting on the achievement, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “It is a moment of pride for the entire team of Battrixx and Hero Electric to achieve the AIS Phase 2 certification much before the March deadline. Due to the right chemistry and 3 layered safety, our batteries were already amongst the safest for the last 6 years. With AIS phase 2 certified batteries we are now confident that our bikes will be safe even under the harshest of climatic and driving conditions.”

He added, “These latest batteries offer a smooth performance while maintaining the highest levels of safety. We will continue to bring innovative technological advancements to provide a smooth and safe EV-owning experience and electrifying mobility in India.”

These batteries comply with the latest AIS 156 amendments that cover IP67 Thermal Protection, A/V Warning Systems, smart BMS, and Live Data Tracking with IoT. Battrixx comes with an intelligent battery with two-way communication between the vehicle, controller, battery, and charger.

The technology allows battery packs to carry their operations smoothly and safely in diverse temperature ranges; there are negligible chances of a thermal runaway. Battrixx has completed all the technical requirements for the ARAI certification and production will commence on 1st April 2023.