Battrix gets AIS 156 Phase 2 certification for li-ion batteries

EV battery manufacturer, Battrixx, has announced that the company has received ARAI certification under AIS 156 Amendment III Phase 2 for its Batteries used for EVs. This is well in advance of the deadline of 31st March 2023, set by the Government of India.

The company said that the battery packs were ready for AIS Amendment III phase 2 certification in November, having completed the internal testing for the requirements of this phase at its in-house testing facility. As a result, the batteries have received the certification well ahead of the schedule.

For the past year and a half, Battrixx has been focusing on R&D, automation, skill development in operations, supply chain, and testing, to maintain the company’s leadership in this segment.

Anand Kabra Vice-Chairman & MD, Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd said, “Though AIS 156 amendment III was announced in August 2022 with the requirement of thermal propagation control, early warning systems, smart BMS, data storage, Battrixx was already working with its R&D team since last one year to make safe packs. Our head-start initiative has helped us to implement the AIS amendment well before the target schedule.”

Battrixx has obtained AIS 156 Phase II Certificates for its 60-volt and 48-volt batteries and is currently testing an additional 6 batteries in various voltages. The company is now able to offer them to its current and prospective customers way ahead of its competitors. In addition to this, Battrixx has also achieved the IATF 16949 certification.

Further Kabra added, “Our team’s multi-functional capabilities have helped us to create a process of excellence and produce quality auto products. We are creating a culture of innovation and customer excellence. The next phase of the journey has just begun with certification of AIS 156 Amendment III Phase 2. We will continue to innovate, collaborate and create batteries which are highly safe, efficient and optimal.”

Battrixx has also created a manufacturing facility in the last three months to produce batteries as per AIS amendment III phase 2 requirements and is ready to start immediate mass production of these batteries.