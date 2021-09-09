BattRE shifts production of electric two-wheelers to bigger factory: All details

BattRE will be adding two new products to its portfolio with plans to launch them in the next 3 to 4 months.

BattRE – an EV start-up based out of Jaipur has announced that it has moved to bigger factory premises to meet the increasing electric vehicle demand. With this expansion move, BattRE says that it plans to raise its manufacturing capacity to 4,000 units a month, which is a 300% increase overall. BattRE’s last year revenue increased by 255 percent and is currently growing at over 900 percent over LYTD. In order to fuel this growth, BattRE will be adding two new products to its portfolio with plans to launch them in the next 3 to 4 months. The start-up says that it is also working towards building the EV ecosystem in India, with over 500 recharge stations already installed.

Additionally, the company has undertaken training the existing petrol two-wheeler repair shops to service electric vehicles. BattRE Electric Mobility Pvt. Ltd. was founded in 2017 by Nishchal Chaudhary. The company currently manufactures electric bicycles and electric scooters. The brand says that its electric scooters have reached over 250 dealers in 17 states, 180 cities within two years.

Speaking on the announcement, Nishchal Chaudhary, founder of BattRE said that this factory expansion will cater to the growing demand for electric scooters which the brand forecasts to increase multi-fold in the next couple of quarters. He further added that with an ARR of Rs.120 crores, BattRE plans to invest more in its production and R&D capabilities, add world-class products, strengthen the retail & partner network, and work further to build an EV ecosystem in India.

