BattRE shifts production of electric two-wheelers to bigger factory: All details

BattRE will be adding two new products to its portfolio with plans to launch them in the next 3 to 4 months.

By:Updated: Sep 09, 2021 4:52 PM

 

BattRE – an EV start-up based out of Jaipur has announced that it has moved to bigger factory premises to meet the increasing electric vehicle demand. With this expansion move, BattRE says that it plans to raise its manufacturing capacity to 4,000 units a month, which is a 300% increase overall. BattRE’s last year revenue increased by 255 percent and is currently growing at over 900 percent over LYTD. In order to fuel this growth, BattRE will be adding two new products to its portfolio with plans to launch them in the next 3 to 4 months. The start-up says that it is also working towards building the EV ecosystem in India, with over 500 recharge stations already installed.

Additionally, the company has undertaken training the existing petrol two-wheeler repair shops to service electric vehicles. BattRE Electric Mobility Pvt. Ltd. was founded in 2017 by Nishchal Chaudhary. The company currently manufactures electric bicycles and electric scooters. The brand says that its electric scooters have reached over 250 dealers in 17 states, 180 cities within two years.

Speaking on the announcement, Nishchal Chaudhary, founder of BattRE said that this factory expansion will cater to the growing demand for electric scooters which the brand forecasts to increase multi-fold in the next couple of quarters. He further added that with an ARR of Rs.120 crores, BattRE plans to invest more in its production and R&D capabilities, add world-class products, strengthen the retail & partner network, and work further to build an EV ecosystem in India.

Stay tuned with us for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Express Mobility News

BattRE shifts production of electric two-wheelers to bigger factory: All details

BattRE shifts production of electric two-wheelers to bigger factory: All details

World EV Day 2021: Five EV trends setting course for 2022 and beyond

World EV Day 2021: Five EV trends setting course for 2022 and beyond

Lawyer on-the-spot for commercial vehicles with AITWA's on-road legal assistance

Lawyer on-the-spot for commercial vehicles with AITWA's on-road legal assistance

Valvoline launches ‘Bike Xpert’ and ‘Truck Xpert’ programs in India

Valvoline launches ‘Bike Xpert’ and ‘Truck Xpert’ programs in India

The annual market for lubricants in India is estimated at 130 million litres - Anant Jain, GFK

The annual market for lubricants in India is estimated at 130 million litres - Anant Jain, GFK

EVRE, MoEVing partner to install over 1,000 EV charging stations across India: All details

EVRE, MoEVing partner to install over 1,000 EV charging stations across India: All details

Sun Mobility, Zypp Electric team up to deploy 10,000 electric vehicles across India

Sun Mobility, Zypp Electric team up to deploy 10,000 electric vehicles across India

The pandemic was a boon to the logistics industry - Nilesh Ghule, TruckBhejo

The pandemic was a boon to the logistics industry - Nilesh Ghule, TruckBhejo

Lords Automative ties up with Paytm to offer these finance solutions to dealers

Lords Automative ties up with Paytm to offer these finance solutions to dealers

Alparslan Kutukcuoglu joins eBikeGo as International Business Director

Alparslan Kutukcuoglu joins eBikeGo as International Business Director

Total vehicles sales down 14.75% compared to pre-COVID August 2019: FADA

Total vehicles sales down 14.75% compared to pre-COVID August 2019: FADA

Global light vehicle production could reach 83 million units in 2021 - Anil Kumar, SEG Automotive India

Global light vehicle production could reach 83 million units in 2021 - Anil Kumar, SEG Automotive India

The used car market is seeing tech-driven growth - Jatin Ahuja, Big Boy Toyz

The used car market is seeing tech-driven growth - Jatin Ahuja, Big Boy Toyz

Royal Enfield in competition with other brands in Colombia: Mauricio Salazar Arango

Royal Enfield in competition with other brands in Colombia: Mauricio Salazar Arango

Maruti Suzuki confirms price hike for select models, effective September 6

Maruti Suzuki confirms price hike for select models, effective September 6

MechaniK TV: Skill development in the aftermarket auto repair industry one video at a time

MechaniK TV: Skill development in the aftermarket auto repair industry one video at a time

Indian EV market could grow to nearly US$206 billion by 2030 - Ashutosh Verma, Exalta India

Indian EV market could grow to nearly US$206 billion by 2030 - Ashutosh Verma, Exalta India

Tata Motors inaugurates 70 new sales outlets in a single day

Tata Motors inaugurates 70 new sales outlets in a single day

Maruti Suzuki recalls over 1.8 lakh petrol vehicles manufactured between May 2018 and October 2020

Maruti Suzuki recalls over 1.8 lakh petrol vehicles manufactured between May 2018 and October 2020

One India One Policy for vehicle electrification need of the hour

One India One Policy for vehicle electrification need of the hour