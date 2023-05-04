BattRE bags AIS 156-Amendment III – Phase 2 for its e-scooter Stor:ie

BattREElectric Mobility, an e-mobility company, has received the AIS 156 – Amendment III – Phase 2 CMVR Certification for its Stor:ie electric two-wheeler. This certification is one of the most stringent safety and performance standards for electric two-wheelers in India.

BattRE is committed to enhancing battery safety, reliability, and performance. To achieve this, it has incorporated several high-standard features such as thermal runaway protection, audio-visual warning systems, and smart BMS (Battery Management System).

Nishchal Chaudhary, Founder and CEO of BattRE, said, “We are constantly innovating to ensure that our electric vehicles meet the highest safety standards and provide the best riding experience to our customers. This certification is a significant milestone in our journey to take electric mobility to the heart of India.”

“The Stor:ie is a highly advanced and innovative electric vehicle, offering riders a range of advanced features, including neo sync technology, a powerful 2kW IP 67 rated BLDC hub motor, and a highly durable lithium-ion battery,” he added.

The electric two-wheeler is equipped with a lithium-ion battery, featuring a chemistry of NMC and a rating of IP 67. The battery is designed and manufactured to the highest standards, ensuring that it is safe, reliable, and highly durable for daily use.

Stor:ie is designed with metal panels for robustness and strength, while featuring a 5-inch Bluetooth TFT smart screen with comprehensive AI-backed analytics with features such as distance-to-empty, navigation assist, call notifications, telematics, and more.