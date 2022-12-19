By: Ashutosh Verma, Founder, Exalta

One of the most widespread worries about EVs is that they won’t have enough range to get from here to there. There is a common fear among prospective buyers of electric vehicles that they will be stuck somewhere with no way to charge their vehicles. This is why numerous companies are investigating ways to increase the range of electric vehicles. Some businesses, realizing that expanding battery capacity would be prohibitively expensive, are developing methods for efficiently and effectively replacing worn-out batteries with fresh ones.

Those options aren’t practical for fully electric vehicles. A battery-swapping system might not be practical for you if your budget and expected usage are low. The battery pack of an electric car can be removed and swapped with a new one while the vehicle is parked and charging.

To do this, the old battery is hooked up to a robotic system outside the car, which then goes inside and attaches a new, fully charged battery. After installing the new battery pack and taking out the old one, driving the vehicle is back to normal. In this method, neither the driver nor anyone else has to get into the car, and there are no wires connected to the electrical system of the car.

Battery Swapping Technology: Advantages & Setbacks

Extra mileage thanks to battery swapping

Swapping batteries work well for high-power vehicles because of the larger batteries they use. This setup is typically found in electric vehicles that require a lot of daily mileage.

Option That Saves Money

When considering the current average cost of a fully electric vehicle battery, which is between Rs. 15,000 and 2,000 per kWh, it’s clear that system swapping can be a cost-effective option. Buying a new battery every time the old one dies is a waste of several thousand rupees. An easier and more practical solution than constantly replacing batteries is a swapping system.

The shortest possible charging time

There is no need to wait for the battery to charge when switching batteries. The process of disconnecting and reconnecting is quick, so you can get back on the road in no time.

Hybrid Vehicles

Most people think of battery swapping as a service for electric cars, but hybrids can also use it.

Constricted Availability and Negative Effects on Battery Swapping

The majority of these exchange points are found in major cities because of the high demand for this service there. It might not be the best option if you happen to be in a remote part of the country without ready access to one.

High Replacement Expenses for Exchanging Stations

Battery-swapping equipment is frequently used in harsh environments and requires regular maintenance to prevent corrosion and other damage. This raises the overall maintenance cost of a swap facility.

Modified Automobiles

Unfortunately, you might not be able to use this service if you have a non-hybrid vehicle that needs its battery swapped out. The majority of charging stations are made to accommodate electric vehicles with removable and replaceable batteries. You might not be able to use this service if your vehicle has a non-standard battery.

Advances in Technology

While battery swapping has been common among electric vehicle owners for decades, many in the industry are now looking ahead. The automotive industry is currently working on new ways to speed up battery charging, increase driving range, and make it easier to remove and replace batteries.

Battery swapping is a fast and inexpensive way to recharge an electric vehicle, and it’s ideal for vehicles with high daily driving needs. While this setup is common in cities, automakers are currently developing methods to speedily charge a car’s battery, increase its range, and make it simpler to remove and replace batteries. It’s possible that battery swapping is the answer to your range anxiety and/or your desire to cut down on charging costs. Before you sign up for service, learn about the benefits and drawbacks of battery swapping so you can make an informed decision about the most power-efficient option for your electric vehicle.

