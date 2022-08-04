Battery Smart, Park+ partner to boost access to battery swapping infrastructure

Battery Smart, a battery swapping network for electric two and three-wheelers, announced partnership with Park+, an app for car owners. Together the companies will provide smart parking solutions, car health and maintenance, car insurance, loans, FASTag, traffic challans and other car related services.

According to the company, “through this partnership, Battery Smart’s users will have access to its swap stations set up across Park+ powered real estate in 25 cities by the end of 2025.”

Battery Smart has completed three million battery swaps, with over 5500 registered vehicles and over 250 live swap stations across the country. Its partner-led model has enabled it to bring its offerings to more EV users pan-India.

The company recently closed a $25 million (Rs 198 crore) Series A round of funding led by Tiger Global and will utilise the funds to expand to new territories and strengthen its Battery Assignment Technology.

This partnership will allow Battery Smart users to capitalise on Park+’s robust network of solutions present in corporate parks, shopping malls, residential apartments, as well as at hotels and restaurants on the highways.

Siddharth Sikka, co-founder of Battery Smart, said, “This partnership comes at an opportune time as we forge ahead on our journey to make the adoption of electric mobility simple, economical, and accessible. With our data-driven technology and Park+’s extensive infrastructure across 35+ malls, 250+ offices, and 2,500+ residential societies, we look forward to providing our customers easy access to swap stations within a 1 km radius with zero wait time.”

Amit Lakhotia, founder & CEO, Park+ added, “Park+ has been making conscious efforts to partner with and enable promising EV players to offer innovative solutions. As part of this strategy, we are excited to collaborate with Battery Smart to build and strengthen India’s battery swapping infrastructure.”