Battery Smart achieves 1 million battery swaps: Expands to 10 cities

Battery Smart has achieved the milestone of 1 million battery swaps on its energy infra network. The company has also expanded its services to 10 cities, including Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Panipat.

Battery Smart, a battery-swapping network for electric two and three-wheelers, has today announced that it has achieved the milestone of 1 million paid battery swaps on its energy infra network. In addition, the company has expanded its services to 10 cities in India, including Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Panipat. Battery Smart aims to make EV adoption simple, economical, and accessible in the country. According to the company, its data-driven methodology and battery telematics have enabled it to grow exponentially.

Battery Smart says that the IoT-enabled batteries on its network and the data generated are being utilized for effective network planning. The company claims that they are ensuring that the EV users have access to two-minute swaps within a 1 km radius with zero wait time. With 4000+ registered drivers on its platform and over 200 operational swap stations, the company claims to have powered 30 million emission-free kms till date.

“This is a significant milestone as it validates the growing usage and acceptance of battery swapping as an innovative clean mobility solution that offers a 40% reduction in the up-front investment borne by consumers. Additionally, with a new battery swapping policy announced as part of Budget 2022-23, battery swapping infrastructure and EV financing is set to receive heightened focus from the Government,” the company said in a press statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Siddharth Sikka, Co-Founder of Battery Smart, said, “Our unique battery-as-a-service model has empowered us to scale our operations at a rapid pace, growing 20X in the last 6 months. Our intelligent battery assignment technology, real-time data, and automated swap stations enable us to minimize wait times and augment drivers’ earnings by upto 100%.”

“We are very proud to announce that we have completed 1 million battery swaps, a testament to India’s rapidly growing acceptance to switch to EVs. The fact that these swaps have been completed by our paying customers, like gig workers and e-rikshaw drivers across 120+ different makes of vehicles, strengthens our belief that an interoperable battery swapping network is the most effective solution, especially for commercial two and three-wheelers,” added Pulkit Khurana, Co-Founder of Battery Smart.