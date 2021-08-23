Battery, fuel cell startup Log9 Materials raises $8.5 million in series A funding

Log 9 Materials, a Bengaluru-headquartered battery-tech and deep-tech startup, has announced an equity partnership and collaboration with Amara Raja Batteries (ARBL), a manufacturer of industrial and automotive batteries. Notably, Log 9 has raised an investment of $5 Million from Amara Raja Batteries during its ongoing Series A+ funding round.

ARBL’s investment in Log 9 Materials is a part of its ‘Energy & Mobility’ strategy announced by the company in June this year, which focuses on entering into new green technologies and solutions. These initiatives will include expansion and investments that will help the company maintain technological and business leadership in the ‘Energy & Mobility’ space, apart from creating new growth avenues.

While providing an impetus to the research and development work at ongoing projects of Log 9, ARBL is expected to be the primary partner for scaling up the manufacturing operations of Log9’s battery and fuel cell technologies.

Log 9’s newly-developed Rapid Charging Battery Packs solve multiple challenges to expedite 2/3 wheeler EV adoption in India, whereas Log 9’s flagship Aluminum Fuel Cell technology is targeted towards long-haul electric mobility and as a zero-emission alternative to diesel generators.

In the upcoming months of 2021, we at Log 9 are looking to take our breakthrough rapid charging battery-tech to end-users at scale; on the other hand, the development and advancements of our Aluminum Fuel Cells will also continue to happen in parallel — including pilots and OEM-level vehicular integrations, Akshay Singhal, Founder & CEO, Log 9 Materials, said.

In this fast-changing technology landscape, we do not believe in a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach and we are convinced that there will be the scope for the interplay of multiple technology solutions for various applications. We believe that Log 9 has made great progress in developing a range of technologies that will prove very promising in emerging mobility applications, Vikramadithya Gourineni, Executive Director at ARBL, said.