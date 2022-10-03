Bajaj sells 31,752 CVs in September 2022, registers 73% growth

Two and three-wheeler manufacturer, Bajaj, has published its commercial vehicles (CV) sales numbers for September 2022. Last month, Bajaj’s domestic CV sales stood at 31,752 units, registering a YoY growth of 73 per cent. In September 2021, Bajaj sold 18,403 commercial vehicles.

Bajaj’s exports for September 2022 stood at 14,640 units as compared to 22,582 units in September last year, registering a negative YoY growth of 35 per cent.

Overall sales of commercial vehicles for Bajaj in September 2022 accounted to 46,392 units. This is a positive YoY growth of 13 per cent as compared to September 2021 when Bajaj sold 40,985 commercial vehicles.

During the period April to September 2022, Bajaj’s domestic commercial vehicle sales stood at 1,11,659 units as compared to 58,653 units during the same time last year, registering a YoY growth of 90 per cent.

Overall sales for Bajaj in the CV segment between April and September 2022 stood at 2,18,466 units, which is negative growth of 1 per cent compared to the same period in 2021 when Bajaj sold 2,21,201 units.