Bajaj launches the fastest Pulsar twins in India, the F250 and the N250

Bajaj launches the Pulsar N250 and the F250 in India, priced at ₹1.38 lakh onwards, ex-showroom Delhi. The new Pulsar twins are the fastest iterations of the Bajaj Pulsar to date, featuring an oil-cooled 250 cc engine paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

By:October 28, 2021 2:21 PM
After numerous teasers and getting fans on the edge of their seats, Bajaj has launched the Pulsar 250 twins in India. The new Bajaj Pulsar N250 is priced at ₹1.38 lakh, while the semi-faired Bajaj Pulsar F250, is priced at ₹1.40 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

In terms of design, the new Bajaj Pulsar F250 retains some characteristics of the out-going 220F but has a sharper styling cue. The angular front fairing sports a centrally-mounted projector headlight with DRLs on either side. Other styling details include a split seat set up a short, stubby exhaust, alloy wheels, and traditional telescopic forks. The Bajaj Pulsar N250 features similar styling, but without the front fairing.

Powering the new Bajaj Pulsar 250 and the 250F is a single-cylinder, oil-cooled motor that makes 24 bhp and 21.5 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox with a slip assist clutch that delivers power to the 17-inch rear wheel. The front wheel is wrapped in 100/80 section and the rear gets a 130/70 section tyre. Stopping power is taken care of by a 300mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc with ABS.

Other features include a semi-digital instrument cluster, a gear position indicator, and a range indicator amongst others. The new Pulsar N250 and the F250 are available in two colour options — Techno Grey and Racing Red. The new Bajaj Pulsar 250 twins will rival the KTM 250 Duke, Gixxer 250, and the Diminar 250 amongst others in the segment.

