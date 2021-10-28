Bajaj launches the fastest Pulsar twins in India, the F250 and the N250

Bajaj launches the Pulsar N250 and the F250 in India, priced at ₹1.38 lakh onwards, ex-showroom Delhi. The new Pulsar twins are the fastest iterations of the Bajaj Pulsar to date, featuring an oil-cooled 250 cc engine paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

After numerous teasers and getting fans on the edge of their seats, Bajaj has launched the Pulsar 250 twins in India. The new Bajaj Pulsar N250 is priced at ₹1.38 lakh, while the semi-faired Bajaj Pulsar F250, is priced at ₹1.40 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

In terms of design, the new Bajaj Pulsar F250 retains some characteristics of the out-going 220F but has a sharper styling cue. The angular front fairing sports a centrally-mounted projector headlight with DRLs on either side. Other styling details include a split seat set up a short, stubby exhaust, alloy wheels, and traditional telescopic forks. The Bajaj Pulsar N250 features similar styling, but without the front fairing.

Powering the new Bajaj Pulsar 250 and the 250F is a single-cylinder, oil-cooled motor that makes 24 bhp and 21.5 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox with a slip assist clutch that delivers power to the 17-inch rear wheel. The front wheel is wrapped in 100/80 section and the rear gets a 130/70 section tyre. Stopping power is taken care of by a 300mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc with ABS.

Other features include a semi-digital instrument cluster, a gear position indicator, and a range indicator amongst others. The new Pulsar N250 and the F250 are available in two colour options — Techno Grey and Racing Red. The new Bajaj Pulsar 250 twins will rival the KTM 250 Duke, Gixxer 250, and the Diminar 250 amongst others in the segment.

