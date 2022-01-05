Bajaj Chetak electric to get connected e-scooter tech with the help of Sibros

The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooter will get connected e-scooter technology with Sibros. The company’s Deep Connected Platform will enable embedded connectivity to the cloud and myChetak Mobile App.

Sibros, a deep Over-the-Air (OTA) connected vehicle system for OEMs worldwide, today announced that Bajaj Auto has deployed its Deep Connected Platform now running on the company’s Chetak electric scooter fleet. Sibros’ embedded and cloud products provide Chetak electric scooters with safe OTA software and firmware updates, as well as rich vehicle-to-cloud data insights for all embedded sensors, EV battery analytics and diagnostics.

Sibros’ API-driven integration has connected its platform to the back-end enterprise and dealer management systems to automate software and data management workflows including its future scalability.

The connected Chetak e-Scooter enhances the customer’s digital experience by integrating vehicle data and user commands from a central cloud command centre for OEM visibility to provide customer services, as well as within the myChetak mobile app. The all-new app provided by the Sibros platform offers an array of powerful user features such as geo-fencing controls, theft and accident alerts, a digital key, trip data, service reminders and OTA diagnostic troubleshooting.

“Sibros’ Deep Connected Platform serves the unique needs of two-wheeler OEMs with deep, safe and secure OTA software updates, data collection, remote commands and fleet management from a single system,” said Hemant Sikaria, CEO and Co-founder of Sibros. “We are pleased to partner with Bajaj, the world’s most valuable two-wheeler OEM, to provide deep, safe and secure vehicle-to-cloud capabilities to help accelerate their journey to connected vehicle success.”

In July 2021, Bajaj Auto opened its online booking service for the Chetak e-scooter across major cities in India, with a majority of the reservations filling within the first 72 hours. The early and high demand for the e-scooter signals the shift in customer preferences for cleaner transportation, as well as the growing global trends in the Micro-mobility sector.

“The benefits of deploying the Sibros connectivity platform for us are multifaceted, and represent very meaningful cost efficiencies and competitive advantages,” said Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto. “The ability to remotely repair and upgrade software and firmware will significantly reduce our future costs for recalls and warranty repairs, and their platform empowers Bajaj to create and rapidly deploy an almost limitless suite of software-based new features and services. It’s a very dynamic platform and we are thrilled to be working with the great team at Sibros.”

According to Mordor Intelligence, the connected two-wheeler market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40% through 2026 fueled by electrification, advancements in IoT, embedded connectivity and technologies like software OTA updates to keep vehicles fresh and owners happy. In addition to strong demand from eco-conscious consumers, the rapid growth expectations for the two-wheeler industry will be fueled by booming demand in fleet management, Fleet-as-a-Service, scooter rentals and the gig economy.