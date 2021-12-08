Bajaj Auto’s Maxima C grabs 45% market share: Takes top-spot in three-wheeler cargo segment

Bajaj Auto’s three-wheeler commercial vehicle - Maxima C, scored big figures on the tally for the period of April 21 to Nov 21, taking the leadership position with a market share of 45 per cent.

Bajaj Auto Limited’s Maxima C is a three-wheeled commercial vehicle, which has acquired the leading position in its segment. The Bajaj Maxima C now holds a 45% market share for the Apr 21 – Nov 21 period. The feat has been achieved in just 6 years from the launch. The Maxima range is consistently gaining market share due to their strong attributes of reliability, power and frugality. The company also offers two other iterations of the Maxima – Maxima Z and Maxima C.

Speaking about the success of the Maxima Cargo, Mr. Samardeep Subandh, President, Intra-City Business, said, “Bajaj Maxima C’s unmatched product strengths of reliability, power and frugality coupled with Bajaj Auto’s strong financing strength, Dealer Network and manufacturing ability have ensured quick scale up of the proposition even during the tough pandemic time. First time buyers across the country have also chosen the Maxima C because of the trust that the Bajaj name has established over the period.”

Talking of the Bajaj Maxima C, it is available in two fuel variants – CNG and Diesel. The CNG trim of Maxima C is powered by a potent powertrain the puts out 9.8 Hp of peak power output. The diesel variant, on the other hand, gets a 470.5 cc oil burner that develops a peak power output of 9.3 Hp at 3400 rpm and 23.18 Nm of max torque at 2000 rpm.

The higher payload capacity of the Maxima C aids the consumers to take up heavy payload like LPG cylinders, building material and more in difficult terrains. It is also offered with a capable suspension comprising hydraulic shock absorbers giving users the leverage to carry fragile goods. In addition, the Bajaj Maxima C comes with a 1 lakh km and 3 year warranty. Also, buyers get 3 free services.

