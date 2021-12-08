Bajaj Auto’s Maxima C grabs 45% market share: Takes top-spot in three-wheeler cargo segment

Bajaj Auto’s three-wheeler commercial vehicle - Maxima C, scored big figures on the tally for the period of April 21 to Nov 21, taking the leadership position with a market share of 45 per cent.

By:December 8, 2021 4:39 PM

 

Bajaj Auto Limited’s Maxima C is a three-wheeled commercial vehicle, which has acquired the leading position in its segment. The Bajaj Maxima C now holds a 45% market share for the Apr 21 – Nov 21 period. The feat has been achieved in just 6 years from the launch. The Maxima range is consistently gaining market share due to their strong attributes of reliability, power and frugality. The company also offers two other iterations of the Maxima – Maxima Z and Maxima C.

Speaking about the success of the Maxima Cargo, Mr. Samardeep Subandh, President, Intra-City Business, said, “Bajaj Maxima C’s unmatched product strengths of reliability, power and frugality coupled with Bajaj Auto’s strong financing strength, Dealer Network and manufacturing ability have ensured quick scale up of the proposition even during the tough pandemic time. First time buyers across the country have also chosen the Maxima C because of the trust that the Bajaj name has established over the period.”

Talking of the Bajaj Maxima C, it is available in two fuel variants – CNG and Diesel. The CNG trim of Maxima C is powered by a potent powertrain the puts out 9.8 Hp of peak power output. The diesel variant, on the other hand, gets a 470.5 cc oil burner that develops a peak power output of 9.3 Hp at 3400 rpm and 23.18 Nm of max torque at 2000 rpm.

The higher payload capacity of the Maxima C aids the consumers to take up heavy payload like LPG cylinders, building material and more in difficult terrains. It is also offered with a capable suspension comprising hydraulic shock absorbers giving users the leverage to carry fragile goods. In addition, the Bajaj Maxima C comes with a 1 lakh km and 3 year warranty. Also, buyers get 3 free services.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Express Mobility News

Jio-bp and Mahindra sign MoU to offer EV products and services

Jio-bp and Mahindra sign MoU to offer EV products and services

Bajaj Auto's Maxima C grabs 45% market share: Takes top-spot in three-wheeler cargo segment

Bajaj Auto's Maxima C grabs 45% market share: Takes top-spot in three-wheeler cargo segment

eBikeGo acquires manufacturing and marketing rights for ‘Muvi’

eBikeGo acquires manufacturing and marketing rights for ‘Muvi’

Hyundai India to invest ₹4,000 crores in India, to launch 6 EVs by 2028

Hyundai India to invest ₹4,000 crores in India, to launch 6 EVs by 2028

Tata Motors delivers 60 Ultra Urban electric buses to AJL in Gujarat

Tata Motors delivers 60 Ultra Urban electric buses to AJL in Gujarat

Spinny raises Rs 2,100 crore in Series E funding: Aims better used car purchase experience

Spinny raises Rs 2,100 crore in Series E funding: Aims better used car purchase experience

Despite the chip shortage, we are committed to start deliveries by March — Anil Giri Raju, Bounce

Despite the chip shortage, we are committed to start deliveries by March — Anil Giri Raju, Bounce

Greta Electric Scooters expansion plans: 50+ touchpoints by FY22

Greta Electric Scooters expansion plans: 50+ touchpoints by FY22

We were one of the first ones to develop tyres as per EVs requirements: Manav Kapur, Steelbird

We were one of the first ones to develop tyres as per EVs requirements: Manav Kapur, Steelbird

Tata Motors' commercial vehicles to see 2.5% price hike: Effective from Jan 1, 2022

Tata Motors' commercial vehicles to see 2.5% price hike: Effective from Jan 1, 2022

Shriram City disburses loans worth Rs 1,022 crores in November 2021: Highest-ever figure yet

Shriram City disburses loans worth Rs 1,022 crores in November 2021: Highest-ever figure yet

Digitised Automated parking: The future of smart cities

Digitised Automated parking: The future of smart cities

Honda establishes battery sharing service in India: Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Limited

Honda establishes battery sharing service in India: Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Limited

Bounce Infinity electric scooter launched in India at Rs 68,999: Specs, riding range explained

Bounce Infinity electric scooter launched in India at Rs 68,999: Specs, riding range explained

Tummoc partners with Rapido to offer first and last mile connectivity

Tummoc partners with Rapido to offer first and last mile connectivity

Our Traffic Management System is deployed in 42 Indian cities - Anoop G Prabhu, Vehant

Our Traffic Management System is deployed in 42 Indian cities - Anoop G Prabhu, Vehant

Michelin Cup for E-Gamers announced for India, registrations open

Michelin Cup for E-Gamers announced for India, registrations open

Bounce, Readassist, Helloworld, Kitchens@ and Goodbox to expand battery swapping infrastructure

Bounce, Readassist, Helloworld, Kitchens@ and Goodbox to expand battery swapping infrastructure

VECV, Phoenix Foundation sets up driver training & research institute in Maharashtra

VECV, Phoenix Foundation sets up driver training & research institute in Maharashtra

Cybersecurity is no longer a luxury but necessity — Prathab Deivanayagham, Harman India

Cybersecurity is no longer a luxury but necessity — Prathab Deivanayagham, Harman India