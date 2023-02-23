Bajaj Auto, workers sign wage agreement

Bajaj Auto signed a wage agreement with the employee union of the company — Vishwakalyan Kamgar Sanghatana (VKS) — that would give workers at the Chakan plant an average hike of Rs 14,350 to Rs 15,000 over a period of three years. This agreement will be for a period of three and a half years.

As per the agreement, in the first year, the workers would get a hike of Rs 8,850 to Rs 9,200. In the second year and third year, the wages would go up by Rs 2,250 and Rs 3,250, respectively. In addition, they would get an attendance reward of Rs 600 which would be included in the HRA. As a result of the agreement, the average cost to the company per worker would increase from Rs 64,000 to Rs 82,000 at the end of three and a half years.

As per the agreement, the workers will also be getting term insurance worth Rs 10 lakh. The union said this was for the first time in the history of Bajaj Auto that the union has negotiated term insurance for its members. The medical insurance for workers has been increased from Rs 100,000 to Rs 200,000 per year. The premium for the term insurance and medical insurance would be paid by the company.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Dilip Pawar, president, VKS, Mahesh Khanapurkar, vice president of VKS, Rajendra Mahadik, general secretary, Sunil Misal, treasurer and the company management representatives, Kailash Zanzari, head of manufacturing, Bajaj Auto, Naveen Nizwan, VP, Chakan and Akurdi plants and Harish Kapse, plant head, Chakan.

This wage hike is similar to the hike given in the three-year agreement signed in 2019. Bajaj Auto hiked wages by Rs 15,000 which was spread across three years with a Rs 5,000 hike given every year.