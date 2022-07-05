Bajaj Auto to sell Chetak from 75 locations in FY22

With the growing demand for Bajaj Auto’s e-scooter, Chetak, the manufacturer is now planning to scale up the production for the model across the country for FY22.

“We are committed to the development of Electric Vehicles (EVs). Chetak is the first example. The setting up of Chetak Technology Ltd as a fully owned subsidiary of Bajaj Auto will aid in the research, development, production and sale of EVs,” the company stated.

The iconic Chetak which was brought back to life in October in an electric version will now be produced at many different locations besides Pune and Bengaluru. “Seeing the enthusiastic demand for this iconic model, the company has increased the touchpoints to 20 locations in FY 2022. This is expected to grow to 75 in FY 2023,” the company said in its Annual Report for FY2021-22.

The company said that bookings for the model were first rolled out in early 2020 and it had to be stopped on account of COVID. “When we restarted online bookings on April 13, 2021, we had to stop 48 hours later, owing to overwhelming demand.”

The entire auto industry cannot survive without semiconductor chips. Commenting on the recent chip shortage issue, Bajaj Auto Chairman Niraj Bajaj said the issue is expected to impact the company’s production volume. “However, in all my years, never seen the company face such a global supply constraint that it has in terms of the sheer scarcity of semiconductors,” he said.

“It is difficult to predict when this supply scarcity will end. But till then, this will constrain your company’s production volumes, as it will for all other automobile manufacturers,” Bajaj stated.

Like other auto majors, Bajaj is no new to the challenges and R&D is actively working to figure out alternatives to meet the required needs.

“Between FY 2019 and FY 2022, domestic motorcycle sales for the industry as a whole have fallen by almost 34 per cent in terms of volume. In this environment, Bajaj Auto has been able to arrest its decline in sales and raise market share from 18 per cent in FY 2021 to 18.2 per cent in FY 2022,” the Pune-based company said which recorded 8,187 unit sales of the e-scooter segment in FY21.

With inputs from PTI.