Pune-headquartered two- and three-wheeler major Bajaj Auto is on a strong growth track and has announced its financial result for the second quarter of FY2023.

The company reported its highest every quarter revenue from operation at Rs 10,203 crore, surpassing the Rs 10,000 crore milestone for the first time. The revenue grew by 16 percent over the same period last year and 27 percent over the first quarter of FY2023.

The net profit for the period came at Rs 1,530 crore, up 20 percent YoY.

During the period the domestic volumes nearly double over the previous quarter across both two- and three-wheelers, which helped cushion the drop in exports arising from deteriorating macros in overseas markets.

In addition, the OEM says it is making steady progress on building the EV portfolio and continues its emphasis on unlocking supply constraints.

Bajaj Auto attributes the uptick on the back of the recovery of sales volumes to the improvement of semiconductor supplies.

In terms of sales, the company says its domestic wholesales for two-wheelers came at 6,21,134 units, up 27 percent YoY; three-wheelers at 73,241 units, up 66 percent YoY.

On the exports front, the company shipped 3,97,900 two-wheelers, which was 27 percent lower compared to the same period last year, while the three-wheelers at 58,737 units saw a drop of 17 percent YoY.