Baja SAEINDIA 2023 sees participation from 85 teams, substantial improvement in vehicle performance

It was an eventful Day-3 of Baja SAEINDIA 2023 at NATRAX, Pithampur, where static results were declared and dynamic events were in full swing. February 17 was the last day of clearing the Technical Inspection (TI) and 51 teams cleared the TI out of 85 teams, with only 42 teams clearing the brake test.

This is a competition that simulates real-world engineering design projects and their related challenges. Engineering students are tasked to design and build an off-road vehicle that will survive the severe punishment of rough terrain.

Only 50 percent of the teams will get chance to participate in the 4-hour Endurance Event. It also marked the last day of the dynamic event. Harshit Merchant, Head- Dynamic event for BAJA SAEINDIA 2023 said, “The tracks are even more challenging this year and this gives me immense pleasure to see these buggies taking on these terrains and obstacles so well.”

Cost event finals was also held for the top 10 teams, who were shortlisted from Phase-2. It was the third day running for the Validation event, and all the teams finished their participation. The Dronacharya event finals for best Faculty Advisor was also held.

Vinay Mundada, Consultant and Lead Design event judge said, “Teams have shown a lot of enthusiasm in participating in the event in this second year after Covid and this is visible in the number of 4-wheel drive vehicles in the pits. This event has seen a substantial improvement in vehicle performance as a result of which a lot of teams would be able to clear the Suspension & Traction and Manuverability events, which is great for the future.”

February 18 is the final day of the event where the teams would compete wheel to wheel against each other in the 4-hour long endurance event, followed by the Valedictory Function.