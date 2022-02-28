Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Rally: Hero Cycles Extends Support

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) week initiative, the Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India, Meenakashi Lekhi, organised a cycle rally earlier today. Hero Cycles, joined hands with the Ministry to see the event to a successful end.

To commemorate 75 years of our Independence as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) week initiative being held from February 21-27, the Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India, Meenakashi Lekhi, organised a cycle rally earlier today. Hero Cycles, joined hands with the Ministry to see the event to a successful end.

Abhishek Munjal, Director, HMC, a Hero Motors Company, said, “The AKAM week is a country-wide initiative that celebrates the Diamond anniversary of India’s Independence and our entire cultural histories in a beautifully curated manner. To not only be a part of such a celebration but an active participant as well as possible for us due to our association with a world-winning brand—Hero Cycles.”

He added, “Hero Cycles have been part of India’s arduous journey from the dark post-Independence days to today’s post-COVID era. We will continue to be a part of that journey and are extremely happy to be part of this AKAM Mahotsav as well.”

The cycle rally was flagged off by the Minister from the National Stadium at India Gate and concluded at the National Gallery of Modern Arts. To enable the attending luminous dignitaries such as ambassadors to India and eminent government officials of the Ministry of External Affairs to participate in the rally, Hero Cycles brought some of their most popular brands, namely Hero Sprint, Firefox, and Hero Lectro E-Cycles.

AKAM was flagged off on March 12, 2021, and is scheduled to continue to August 15, 2023. It is an embodiment of all that is progressive about India’s socio-cultural, political and economic identity, including India’s long-standing tradition of green mobility via sustainable, non-motorized mode of transport, namely cycles.

Munjal said, “Cycles are extremely green, sustainable personal mobility solutions which offer comfort and convenience; and now we have a huge array of e-cycles as well. They’re more than a new two-wheeler mobility product. E-cycles are carrying forward the legacy of sustainable non-motorised mobility options into the smart cities of the future.”

He added, “The economic flexibility would be accorded if e-cycles and cycles are included in the FAME II policy, of the union government. It will unify people from across the society with a common commuting option—making e cycles more affordable.”