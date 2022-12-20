Axiscades Technologies bags repeat order with Airbus for engineering services 

Axiscades Technologies, a technology company for the aerospace industry has announced that it has been again selected by Airbus, a global leader in aerospace industry to provide engineering services for product design and development and plant engineering for all Airbus aircraft programs.

In its relationship of over a decade, this is the fourth time that the company has been awarded a contract by Airbus, for engineering services, with significantly enhanced scope, following a rigorous Joint Sourcing Optimisation campaign.

Axiscades will provide the desired value and competitive edge that Airbus seeks through the combination of its deep domain expertise and digital & industry-leading technologies.

David Bradley, Chairman of Axiscades Technologies said, “Over two decades of experience and exposure across various categories of aircraft programs makes us best poised to contribute to Airbus’ vision.”

The company said, this contract renewal will entail niche engineering services on product development and plant engineering across Fuselage and Wings, covering different locations and divisions.

Sudhakar Gande, a key Board Member said, “The engagement between the two companies has consistently evolved over the years, towards catering for the challenges Airbus is facing. We are thankful to Airbus for this opportunity and are excited to work together to conceptualise and deliver futuristic & sustainable aerospace solutions.”

The company reduces risk through global flexible delivery models that make use of local skilled talent in its European near-shore offices, as well as the massive talent pool in India.

Arun Krishnamurthi, CEO and MD of Axiscades Technologies said, “Our vision is to reimagine the sector with an industry leader such as Airbus. Being their trusted partner for more than 15 years, the award of this contract makes us incredibly proud.”